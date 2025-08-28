Tiger Woods & PGA of America Blamed for ‘Flawed’ Decision That Will Cost USA Team at Bethpage Black

Just yesterday, the golf world was debating whether Keegan Bradley should roll up his sleeves and play at Bethpage Black. Now, the question’s turned on its head: why didn’t he? There are several reasons, including those pointed out by journalists, such as Tiger Woods. But that’s more to do wth Woods refusing to take on the captaincy, saying he wouldn’t be able “to commit the time to Team USA and the players required as a captain.” Phil Mickelson was also an option, but his move to LIV Golf seemingly ruled him out of candidacy.

The result? It forced “the PGA to appoint a 39-year-old as the youngest captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963,” as journalist Robert Lusetich said. A recent discussion on Fried Egg Golf reiterated this thought. “I think he would be one of the 12 best players on the team, but he was, you know, do you think this was a flawed decision from the PGA of making Bradley the captain and putting this situation where you might not have your best 12 players?” Andy Johnson asks The Athletic’s Gabby Herzig.

Bradley’s currently ranked 11th in the world and finished 11th in the Ryder Cup rankings. If anything, keeping him out of the team is risky. Herzig nodded her head, “Yeah, I think that’s definitely something we have to start thinking about now,” she said. The elephant in the room, of course, is Bradley’s scorching hot form. With six top-10 finishes this season, including a win at the Travelers, and a strong showing at East Lake, he’s been unstoppable. Still, he passed on this great opportunity to Ben Griffin, a rookie Ryder Cupper, instead of himself.

Was it all boiling down to this particular point?

In fact, was making Bradley the youngest captain a move “to generate buzz and create excitement around the event?” Herzig thinks so and believes that it definitely “backfired.” If a big-name captain like Woods or Mickelson were at the helm, Bradley’s story would be front and center, especially after being snubbed in 2023 in favor of Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Plus, he is the youngest Ryder Cup captain since 1963. That does (and did) bring buzz.

On the other hand, it’s clear that the PGA’s first choice was Tiger Woods, but when that didn’t pan out, the narrative shifted to Keegan Bradley as playing captain. Regardless, the deal’s done, and Bradley’s no longer on the team. So, what does this reveal about the team’s strategy? According to Johnson, it’s all about deflecting blame: “When I think about this situation, Keegan, to me, not playing was the route of like removing blame from yourself.” Herzig chimes in: “Mhm.”

Johnson added, “It seems like the safest PR route.” And Herzig once again nodded her head in approval. But let’s be real, this might just be a temporary reprieve. If the US team falls short, Keegan Bradley won’t be off the hook that easily. Despite his selfless decision, he’ll still face scrutiny. That’s the unforgiving nature of the Ryder Cup, and Bradley’s pretty much aware of it.

Keegan Bradley says he knows he will be blamed next year

If the Euros take home the trophy again, Bradley will be second-guessed mercilessly. As he said, “My biggest concern was being the best captain I could be, and as a player, being the best captain I could be. I was worried I couldn’t do both.” However, by choosing not to play, Bradley is showing his team that he trusts them to succeed without him.

And he’s putting his money where his mouth is. A year ago, after winning the Presidents Cup, he told his team in a Full Swing: Season 3 scene, “I’m gonna get criticized as the captain next year. They’re gonna underestimate me. They’re gonna doubt me. I’ve been doubted my whole f—ing life. That’s when I do my best work. We’re gonna go to Bethpage to kick their f—ing a–!”

So, even if he is not on the course itself, he will know how to get things right to get that big W.