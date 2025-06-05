Tiger Woods Picked Over Legend Annika Sorenstam by LPGA’s Rising Star: ‘I’ve Never Watched..’

“Congratulations. So amazing. So happy for you. I know you work hard and enjoy it,” were Annika Sorenstam’s words after Maja Stark’s historic win at the U.S. Women’s Open, marking the sixth time a Swede had won a major championship on the LPGA Tour. Stark’s victory at Erin Hills earned her 60 points toward the 2025 Rolex ANNIKA Major Award. However, that congratulatory message from Sorenstam might have been short-lived, as Stark recently opened up about her golf role models, and her answer might surprise some fans.

Speaking at the latest presser at the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, Maja Stark seemed to dodge a question about her golf role models, but when pushed, she revealed a surprising admiration for none other than Tiger Woods. Stark credited “I think Tiger”, praising his ability to “run away with tournaments” and pull off hero shots when needed.

“No one has done what Tiger has done, and just the way that he was able to run away with tournaments sometimes… he didn’t play scared; he played smart, and he would pull off the hero shots when he needed to,” she said, clearly in awe of his approach to the game. She seemed to idolize his fearless approach, saying, “I think that’s really cool, and that’s the way I want to play. I want to play and have fun.”

When asked if she was more inspired by Tiger Woods or Annika Sorenstam, Stark replied, “See, I’ve never watched Annika play because she was done before I really started. I don’t really know how she played.” Stark’s candid response highlights her admiration for Woods’s playing style and her desire to emulate his confidence and approach to the game.

Well, while Sorenstam was indeed a golf legend in her time, she retired when Stark was only 9. Born in 1999, Stark only had Tiger Woods to look up to, who was dominating the golf scene in the early 2000s. Woods had an incredible start to 2008, with four victories in four starts, and eight wins in nine events dating back to the previous year’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, with his only blip being a tie for second at the Deutsche Bank Championship, which was won by Phil Mickelson.

Well, her fascination with Woods’s game was the exact reason she was warned against being like him. Back in 2022, Maja Stark’s coach gave her some firm advice: “My coach said don’t try to be Tiger Woods, just try to be you,” and well, it proved to be the winning formula at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The 22-year-old Swedish golfer, who idolizes the legendary Woods and has modeled her game after his, secured a place on the LPGA Tour with a course record 63 on Sunday, winning by five shots.

But Stark is not the only female golfer who idolizes Woods.

Nelly Korda also admires Tiger Woods

Nelly Korda’s eyes sparkled like diamonds as she approached Tiger Woods behind the 18th green at the 2021 PNC Championship, her excitement palpable. This was a moment she had been dreaming of for a long time – meeting her golfing hero for the first time. “Hi, Tiger,” she said sheepishly, “I was wondering if I could take a photo with you.” Woods’s response was instant, “Nelly! Yes. You got it. Done deal.”

Korda’s nervous energy was infectious, her admiration for the golf legend evident in every word. She had been glued to the TV whenever Woods was in contention, and now, here she was, face-to-face with the man himself. As she walked away with a huge grin plastered on her face, Korda exclaimed, “Ah, so cool! Dream come true.” The video of their encounter spread like wildfire, captivating golf fans worldwide with its genuine excitement and aspirational quality, and people couldn’t help but be swept up in the moment.

Korda’s admiration for Woods is well-deserved, and it’s clear that she has a deep respect for his game. But what’s even more special is the way Woods responded to her admiration, praising her golf swing and temperament on the course. “Just her golf swing, how fluid it is and her movement, the center strikes, the way she hits it and the way she controls it,” he said. It’s moments like these that remind us why golf is such a beloved sport — the connections between players, the admiration for a job well done, and the genuine excitement of meeting a hero.