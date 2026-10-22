Tiger Woods Plans an Ambitious Golf Comeback Weeks After Pleading No Contest to Reckless Driving: Report

Kevin Kisner was one of the first names Tiger Woods picked for his TGL team. Now, Kisner is the one stepping aside as the golf legend plans a fuller schedule. Kisner, one of the original members of Jupiter Links Golf Club, revealed that he is no longer on the roster for Season 3.

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Speaking on the Fore Play Podcast on October 22nd, he explained why he was moved out while hinting that Woods is preparing for a busier TGL schedule than many might have expected.

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For context, Jupiter Links announced its lineup on Tuesday, naming Tiger Woods, Tom Kim, Max Homa, Akshay Bhatia, and new signing Keith Mitchell to the roster. Kisner, who joined Woods, Homa, and Kim when the team was unveiled in April 2024, is the one making way for Mitchell. Sharing the change on the podcast, Kisner explained that his two-year contract had come to an end and the team had other plans. He said:

“Well, obviously, I’m not on the team anymore. I had a two-year contract with Jupiter Links, and then they wanted to go with Tiger’s team, and then they wanted to sign Keith Mitchell, which is totally fine with me. It gives me a chance to, you know, hang out in January and February instead of flying back and forth to Palm Beach every Monday.”

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When asked whether he had received an exit meeting or a formal conversation acknowledging his departure, as often happens in other sports, Kisner revealed that the news had arrived in a text message from Rob, who works with Woods.

“No. Rob, Tiger’s guy, texted me a long text last week, I think, just telling me what they did with their decisions, how they were moving around, which players were going to do what, and that Tiger wanted to play a full schedule.”

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Woods himself has not spoken publicly about a return to competitive golf, so the fuller-schedule detail comes from Kisner’s account of that text.

Kisner added that the decision had not come as a complete surprise, given how little he now plays on the PGA Tour.

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“I mean, we talked about it at the end of the season, obviously. I’m not even playing anymore, really. I played twice this year. So, I don’t think people watching TGL really want a part-time podcast host or part-time broadcaster playing in TGL when they can have…”

Notably, Kisner’s comments about Woods wanting to play a full schedule have added to the speculation surrounding the 15-time major champion’s return to competitive golf.

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According to TW Legion, Kisner also believes Woods will play at the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship. However, there has been no confirmation that Woods intends to return to a full-time PGA Tour schedule.

Even so, a full TGL schedule would still represent a significant step for Woods, considering the challenges he has faced over the past several months. On March 24, Woods played in the TGL Finals, where Jupiter Links lost to Los Angeles Golf Club. Just three days later, on March 27, his Land Rover collided with a truck and overturned on Jupiter Island, Florida.

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The accident had serious consequences. Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, with charges involving property damage and refusing to submit to a lawful test. According to the sheriff’s report, a breathalyzer test returned a negative result, but Woods refused a urine test at the scene. Deputies also found two pain pills in his pocket.

On March 31, Woods announced that he was stepping away from golf to seek treatment. He subsequently reportedly received treatment in Switzerland.

His public appearances remained limited as his recovery and legal proceedings continued. It was only on June 23 that Woods appeared to discuss the PGA Tour’s plans for its 2028 schedule in his capacity as chairman of the Future Competition Committee. His next major public appearance came on September 2, when he appeared in a Martin County courtroom and reached a plea agreement that reduced the DUI charge to reckless driving. His driver’s license was suspended for five years.

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The crash also came amid a prolonged absence from PGA Tour competition. Woods had not played a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at the 2024 Open Championship. He underwent back surgery in September 2024, then ruptured his left Achilles tendon and had it repaired in March 2025. In October 2025, he had a lumbar disc replacement, further delaying his return. His physical limitations were also evident during TGL’s second season, when he did not play a regular-season match and instead served as a captain and adviser, returning only for the finals.

However, there have been small signs of progress recently. Woods was spotted hitting balls at a clinic at Monterey Peninsula Country Club last week. The Hero World Challenge, which he hosts, also has three exemption spots still available for its December 3–6 tournament.

For now, his next confirmed TGL date is December 27 at the SoFi Center. And Kisner believes the league’s revised calendar could help make the opening weeks particularly exciting.

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“But with the change in the PGA Tour schedule, I think you’re gonna get some more electric matches early in TGL because more guys will be available, more guys will be in Florida, probably prepping to get started at the AmEx, which is two or three weeks later than we normally start.”

TGL’s changing roster strategy

Kisner also pointed to a broader change in TGL’s team structure. The league began with four-man rosters but has since expanded to five players per team, although only three players compete in each match.

“It’s fascinating because they started out as four-man teams and now every team has five. So, they’re changing their model like LIV, you know, every time they think of something that might work.”

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TGL itself has undergone several changes ahead of Season 3. Motor City Golf Club joins as the league’s seventh franchise, led by Brooks Koepka alongside Jackson Koivun. In total, 35 players will compete across seven teams, while ESPN has renewed its media deal with the league for multiple years.

For Kisner, the roster change does not appear to have caused any lasting hard feelings. He remains involved with the league and hopes to see Jupiter Links succeed.

“We all talked about everything going on. It’s all good from my end. You know, the Bad News Bears are still going to be a part of my life, and hopefully they continue to win.”

His departure, then, does not necessarily mean the end of his connection with Jupiter Links. Instead, it comes as Woods prepares to take on a more active role in Season 3.

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Whether that signals a broader return to competitive golf remains to be seen, but Woods’ next chapter with TGL is already taking shape.