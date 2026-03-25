Tiger Woods Raises Eyebrows with Noticeable Physical Transformation

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods announced he would play in the TGL Finals that night. Soon after, the Fore Play Podcast shared a photo on X that added another layer to the story. The image showed Woods in rehab at a Florida golf facility, his arm muscles looking impressively strong for someone who has spent much of the past two years recovering.

The Fore Play Podcast captioned the photo, “Tiger did NOT skip arm day while he was rehabbing the back.” The post quickly reached 38,200 views before lunchtime. But the real focus was on Woods’ impressive arms, not the view count.

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Woods confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday that he will step into the Jupiter Links lineup for Match 2 of the TGL Finals against the Los Angeles Golf Club, his first competitive swings of 2026. Jupiter lost the opener 6-5 on Monday night, a match that came down to Sahith Theegala finding the fairway on the final hole when it mattered most. Woods has sat out the entire 2026 TGL season to date, coaching from the sidelines while Max Homa, Tom Kim, and Kevin Kisner carried the lineup. As Woods confirmed to reporters in February, the Masters was not off the table, delivering that answer with a smirk that did more work than the word itself.

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The Masters is 15 days away. Woods has not played a competitive round since the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, almost 20 months ago. He had lumbar disc replacement surgery in October 2025, his seventh back procedure since 2014, and also ruptured his Achilles tendon in March 2025. Recovery from lumbar disc replacement typically takes three to six months. Woods is at the longer end of that timeline, having undergone two major surgeries in just over a year.

Woods pointed to Will Zalatoris, who had a similar surgery and required significant recovery time, as a comparison. At 50, recovery is slower than at 24. Before Woods confirmed his TGL participation, there was real uncertainty about whether he would be ready for Augusta. The last time he faced this level of doubt before the Masters was in 2019, when he won his fifth green jacket. That history does not remove the questions, but it does make it difficult to count him out.

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“Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disc replacement is not a lot of fun.”

The Fore Play image shows Woods in strong physical shape, which contrasts with his comments about ongoing struggles. This has drawn attention across the golf world.

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Golf fans react to Tiger Woods’ Masters prep physique

The initial reaction was clear: three comments, all expressing surprise, with no hesitation.

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“He looks like he’s never skipped arm day in his life.” “Bro is fawking peeled.” “Dude is JACKED.”

The image quickly circulated on golf Twitter. Fans who had watched Woods coach from a chair at SoFi Center for months were now seeing a noticeable change: his forearms appeared significantly stronger.

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The jokes followed. One fan calculated the proportions and was not impressed.

“If he adds another inch to his biceps, his tiny legs will physically not be able to carry him.”

The comment resonated because it was partly accurate. Building upper body strength during rehab is not the same as having the endurance needed to walk Augusta National’s 445 acres over four rounds.

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Skeptics soon weighed in. Many questioned whether increased muscle would translate to success at Augusta.

“He’s too big,” one fan wrote. “He’s played his best golf when he’s slimmed down,” another added.

In 2019, Woods was leaner and focused on mobility rather than muscle. Another fan put it bluntly.

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“He should probably focus on walking, since you know, he can’t do that.” Augusta is not a simulator. There are no chairs at the 12th tee.

The real question remains: will Woods’ upper body strength help him complete four rounds at Augusta, a course that has challenged even the healthiest players? The Masters website lists him for his 27th start. Tonight at SoFi Center, he returns to competitive play after 20 months. All eyes are on Augusta and on Woods.