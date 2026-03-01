Tiger Woods Releases Statement After the USGA Honored Him With Two Major Awards: ‘Humbling This Way’

September 8, 2025, Philadelphia, Pa, United States: Tiger Woods unveils the TGR Learning Labs, educational facilities run by his TGR Foundation. The labs provide students with hands-on learning experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math STEAM. Held at Cobbs Creek Golf Course, Philadelphia, PA. /Zuma Press September 8, 2025 Philadelphia United States – ZUMAp281 20250908_zea_p281_147 Copyright: xPhotoxImagexPressx

No golfer in American amateur golf has matched what Tiger Woods achieved from 1991 to 1996. Six consecutive USGA titles. Forty-two match play wins, only three losses. Two separate three-peats in two different championships. For thirty years, the record stood alone. Now, it stands in bronze.

On February 28, 2026, the United States Golf Association announced that the U.S. Amateur champion’s medal and the U.S. Junior Amateur champion’s trophy will be permanently renamed and redesigned in honor of Tiger Woods. Starting this summer, winners will receive the Tiger Woods Medal and the Tiger Woods Trophy. This move links future champions to the most dominant era in American amateur golf. Woods responded to the announcement.

“The U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur were defining moments in my development, both as a golfer and as a person. To be recognized in this way is incredibly humbling, and I hope it inspires young players to chase their dreams and appreciate the history and values of the game.”

The Tiger Woods Medal, featuring Woods mid-swing, will be awarded for the first time at the 126th U.S. Amateur at Merion Golf Club from August 10-16. The Tiger Woods Trophy, with past champions’ names engraved, will debut at the 78th U.S. Junior Amateur at Saucon Valley Country Club from July 20-25.

The record behind this decision is clear. Woods won three straight U.S. Junior Amateur titles from 1991 to 1993, the only player to do so, and then followed with three consecutive U.S. Amateur wins from 1994 to 1996. No one else has matched that streak. In total, Woods has nine USGA titles, including three U.S. Opens, tying Bobby Jones for the most in history.

USGA CEO Mike Whan stated the institutional case plainly. “Tiger Woods redefined what was possible in amateur golf. His achievements as a junior and amateur didn’t just set records, they set a new standard of excellence. Naming our U.S. Amateur Medal and U.S. Junior Amateur Trophy in his honor ensures that every future champion is forever connected to a legacy that helped shape the modern game.”

There is precedent for the USGA naming its awards after legends. The U.S. Open gold medal is named for Jack Nicklaus, and the U.S. Women’s Open medal honors Mickey Wright. JoAnne Carner will be recognized on the U.S. Women’s Amateur medal later this year. Woods is now the only person honored across two championships at once. He received the Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor, in 2024. His last competitive round was at The Open Championship at Royal Troon in July 2024, and he has been sidelined since his seventh back surgery in October 2025.

Tiger Woods and the Amateur-to-Pro pipeline he defined

The U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur titles carry real weight. Winning either gives a player direct entry into the Masters and the U.S. Open, plus exemptions for future championships and a significant boost in World Amateur Golf Ranking points. These wins are a direct path from amateur status to the highest level of the sport.

The numbers alone do not tell the full story of how Woods won. Over his USGA amateur career, he recorded 42 match play wins and only three losses, finishing with 18 straight victories to complete his six-title run. Match play is not about beating the field; it is about beating the opponent in front of you, one hole at a time, over six days. Woods lost just three times in six years at the national level.

Nick Dunlap is the only other player to win both the U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Amateur, taking the Junior in 2021 and the Amateur in 2023. He did not win either event three times. No one has. The standard is clear, and it has not been matched since 1996.