Tiger Woods Secures $1.9 Billion Giant as Sponsor for PGA Tour Event After Landing New Role

Tiger Woods hasn’t teed it up on the PGA Tour since The Open Championship 2024, with a nagging Achilles injury in March keeping him sidelined indefinitely. But while fans wait for his return to competitive golf, Woods has found new arenas to stay in the spotlight — from testing his swing in the TGL indoor league near his Florida base to striking high-profile partnerships with global powerhouses.

On Thursday, 21 August, Tiger Woods dropped some big news: he’s partnering with Texas-based Insperity, a company that delivers human resource and admin services to small and mid-sized businesses. As part of the deal, Woods is the brand image and will star in Insperity campaigns.

While announcing his partnership with the $1.9B giant, Woods said in a statement, “Insperity’s commitment to helping businesses thrive and their focus on long-term growth resonate with my values and goals. It’s why I am thrilled to join forces with Insperity and appreciative of their strong support of TGR Foundation.” Similarly, Paul Sarvadi, Insperity’s chairman and chief executive officer, welcomed Woods into the team and said, “Together, we aim to inspire and support businesses in their journey to build lasting legacies.”

This means Tiger Woods has locked in Insperity as a sponsor for the Genesis Invitational, an event he hosts that draws one of pro golf’s toughest fields. The 2025 edition went down in February at Torrey Pines Golf Course after a move from Riviera Country Club because of the LA wildfires.

As brand ambassador, Tiger Woods will be front and center in Insperity campaigns, highlighting shared values like excellence, innovation, mastery, perseverance, and teamwork. On the other hand, this multiyear agreement isn’t just about branding.

Insperity is also backing TGR Foundation initiatives. They’re stepping up as a presenting or official sponsor for key events, like the Tiger Woods Invitational, Genesis Invitational, NEXUS Cup, and Hero World Challenge. The brand will also support TGR Foundation events that empower youth through education, aligning with the foundation’s mission.

Interestingly, with this partnership, Woods joins the ranks of golfing legend Jim Furyk, as well as Cole Hammer, Mac Meissner, and Karen Fredgaard, who are part of Insperity’s ‘Brand Ambassador Program.’

But, Tiger Woods isn’t stopping at just the Insperity deal this week; he’s got other course developments on the horizon.

Tiger Woods and the ‘Future Competition Committee’

On Wednesday, PGA Tour chief Brian Rolapp revealed some big news: Tiger Woods is going to chair a brand-new Future Competition Committee aimed at driving “significant change.” Rolapp, who’s been the PGA Tour CEO for a bit this summer after a long NFL career, announced the committee’s creation at East Lake ahead of the 2025 TOUR Championship.

Alongside Woods, players like Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Camilo Villegas, Maverick McNealy, and Keith Mitchell are on the panel. They’re teaming up with PGA Tour Enterprises chairman Joe Gorder, Fenway Sports Group investor John W. Henry, and FSG senior advisor Theo Epstein.

Woods was stoked about the role, writing on social media: “I’m honoured to serve as chairman of the Future Competition Committee. This is about shaping the next era of the PGA Tour – for our fans, players and partners. Thanks to Brian Rolapp for his vision and leadership, and grateful to the committee members for their willingness to participate.”

Following the announcement, Rolapp outlined three core principles guiding the committee: “competitive parity,” “simplicity,” and “scarcity.” Competitive parity plays to the Tour’s strength, a balance among players where meritocracy rules, meaning any skilled golfer can win.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Simplicity makes the competition straightforward, tying the regular season and postseason into a build toward the Tour Championship. Lastly, scarcity aims to get the game’s top players competing together more in events, a win for fans and players. And Rolapp made that much clear. “The purpose of this committee is pretty simple,” Rolapp told the press in Atlanta. “We’re going to design the best professional golf competitive model in the world for the benefit of PGA Tour fans, players and their partners.”

So, yes, even with his absence from the golf courses, Tiger Woods is doing his bit to grow the game of golf. For the Future.