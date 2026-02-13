Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Announce Major Deal With NFL Amid TGL’s Sinking Ratings

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy facing off against each other on the greens might not be happening soon. But outside of the fairway, both the stalwarts are making some significant leaps. TMRW Sports, a company co-managed by Woods and McIlroy have been creating ripples in the golfing realm lately. And while their TGL venture is going through some rough phases, TMRW Sports has just entered the NFL realm.

“#NEW — TMRW Sports Group, which owns TGL and was co-founded by Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy, has been selected by the NFL to run the league’s flag football endeavours,” read an update on X.

This is quite big news for the group as TMRW won the NFL bid to be an operational partner among a dozen other bidders. Expanding its wings beyond golf, the initiative to develop a pro flag football circuit is being heavily prioritized by the NFL. So much so, that the owners decided to invest more than $30 million to get the sport up and running.

For the uninitiated, flag football is touted to be the next big thing. While being the main attraction of this year’s NFL Pro Bowl, the sport is also set to feature in the 2028 LA Olympics. Now then, for the ones surprised at the uncanny collaboration between the NFL and TMRW Sports, a deeper dive will reveal the secret connection between the two.

Atlanta Falcons’ owner, Arthur Blank, also features as one of the biggest investors of the TMRW Sports group. He was even spotted at several TGL matches, too. And that’s not all. Mark Wilf, the Vikings’ owner, and NFL stars like Tony Romo, Josh Allen, are steady investors in Woods and McIlroy’s company.

Moreover, such a tie-up will also help the group concentrate more on TGL. Following a stellar first season, the TMRW Sports group recently launched WTGL, which is set to feature the top LPGA stars. Meanwhile, in what is a setback, the second edition of TGL did not do well on TV.

TGL season two ratings plunge after strong opening week buzz

The second season of TGL kicked off officially on December 28, 2025, with its first match airing on ABC. However, the season’s first matches of the actual 2026 calendar year began on January 2, with Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club.

Now, although the beginning of the second season saw hype, the TV ratings faced a sudden hit as the league stepped into its third week of the 2026 season. Week 2 hit a high of more than a million average viewers. But in week 3, it ran down to 682,000, seeing a drop of almost 32%.

Tiger Woods’ appearance in the tech league seemed to have worked well to bring in the views in the first week. However, the following weeks saw a setback.

The 2026 season features 15 regular-season matches, primarily played on Monday and Tuesday nights. A few matches are also often pushed to Friday and Sunday. Now, as the postseason is scheduled to begin with a semifinal doubleheader on March 17, 2026, the league will be looking to get its TRP and ratings back on track. The semi-final doubleheader would be followed by a best-of-three Finals tech golf series in the last week of March.