Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s TGL Nears $1B Valuation in Pending Funding Deal

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley founded the tech-forward, indoor team league TGL in 2022, the same year LIV Golf launched. The breakaway league filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 8, 2026. TGL’s parent company, TMRW Sports, has more than doubled its valuation in the two years since.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sources told Front Office Sports that TMRW Sports is finalizing a new funding round. If finalized, the round will take the company’s total valuation to over $1 billion, delivering significant returns to investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

This shows impressive growth, especially over that span. The league completed Series A funding in 2024 at a $500 million valuation. As the indoor men’s golf league proved it could deliver consistent prime-time audiences and franchise-level economics, that number rose to $650 million last year. With fresh funding, it could now move to over $1 billion.

Sources added that discussions have been ongoing since the World Cup final in July 2026. One of them said that the round has significant institutional support. While details of the participants in the latest funding round are not out, sources did confirm the inclusion of Dynasty Equity. The firm, along with Connect Ventures, co-led the Series A funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The current cap table reads like a cross-sports ownership map. Many of the investors hold stakes or own multiple franchises across different sports.

Arthur Blank (Falcons/AMB), David Blitzer (76ers/Devils/Commanders), Carolyn Tisch Blodgett (Giants/Gotham FC), and Fenway Sports Group (Red Sox/Liverpool) have all invested in TMRW and TGL. Other celebrities who backed the tech league include Steph Curry, Alexis Ohanian, Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Rubin, and Justin Bieber. Many of these also hold WTGL franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PGA Tour is also associated with TGL. The Tour owns a 20% stake in TGL via a non-cash $50M investment. It formally disclosed the news in its 2025 annual report to its membership.

What’s more, the league announced the addition of WTGL starting this year. The inaugural season of WTGL is set to get underway on Sunday, November 8, 2026. SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, will host WTGL, too. Matches and shoulder programming will air across ESPN platforms, with additional coverage on ION via Scripps Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

While WTGL does not feature World No. 1 Nelly Korda, many others will participate in the inaugural season. Some of the household names you can see playing at SoFi Center include Charley Hull, Minjee Lee, Lottie Woad, Danielle Kang, Michelle Wie West, Lydia Ko, Jeeno Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, and Rose Zhang.

There was also a lot of hype around including Nelly Korda, but she isn’t on the roster yet. However, she did comment about the league, saying that it would have been much better to have a single mixed league instead of creating a separate league for women golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming back to TGL, it will have its third season in 2027. The dates aren’t final yet, and Season 2 showed strong viewership consistency. TGL’s Season 2 averaged 488k viewers per broadcast across ESPN platforms. This was on par with Season 1’s 498k viewers.

But Season 2 had clear event-driven spikes, especially during the finals when Tiger Woods played one of the two final matches. The match averaged 989k viewers, the second-most-viewed TGL event behind Woods’ Season 1 debut, which drew about 1.05 million viewers. Besides Tiger Woods, many other stars are playing in TGL, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

This significant star power makes the events exciting and supports consistent viewership. The recent addition of WTGL further backs the quick valuation increase. With this, TMRW appears to have built a strong foundation to sustain momentum and further increase its valuation.