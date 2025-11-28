Tiger Woods Runs Into Serious Trouble While Trying to Fulfill PGA Tour Commitment

Tiger Woods‘s aims have always been big, and it’s the case for his new architectural project at Diamante. But his vision in Mexico is hitting significant roadblocks before a single ball is struck.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ‘Legacy Club’ is on the western edge of Los Cabos, and has often been called the crown jewel of the entire Diamente portfolio. Woods is building a large home on the property, which will be positioned alongside the 15th fairway. This comes after it was reported that the PGA Tour wasn’t quite pleased with the designs of the course. Woods and Ken Jowdy were aiming to launch the course in 2027, but with all the hurdles, the possibility of that seems slim.

This course relies heavily on shared fairways, and it is indeed unusual for a venue aspiring to host a PGA Tour event in the future. The bunkers are cut deeper than the Tour typically allows. Apart from this, greens are challenging as they are bound to feature significant undulation. The 9th and 18th greens will merge into a single massive shared surface. That’s an unconventional setup, which might complicate any tournament’s logistics, pin placements, or even the crowd’s movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

These concerns emerge after the construction saw various delays. One such aspect was the grass, the most fundamental aspect of a course. “It took us a long time to get approvals for Zoysia grass, which isn’t native to Mexico, to be legally grown here,” explained Jowdy to Golfweek. And of course, the weather played a role, too.

Heavy rains in the fall season washed out the property. This included the breach of a lake under construction. Months of work were wiped out, and the entire thing had to be rebuilt from scratch. It should be noted that this course is being built in a mixed terrain. Part of it is a desert, and the other part is a vegetated “oasis” corridor. So such washouts are not a one-time deal. They can emerge as a structural threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of these delays together matter because the Legacy Club’s launch time is running out. Jowdy invited several Tour officials to inspect the course during the World Wide Technology Championship, but it didn’t go as planned, as the construction was visibly lagging. This lag might continue with Woods’ recent lumbar disc surgery. He can’t visit the site to suggest his ideas. This likely means several decisions will remain pending.

“There are so many factors,” Ken Jowdy says. “…All I can do is get the golf course done and in the best shape where they can make a decision.” These delays might cause problems for Jowdy and Woods, but they also end up building a lot of anticipation about how this lavish course will turn out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tiger Woods’s boldest vision yet

Woods’s design at the Legacy Club may be drawing early scrutiny from the PGA Tour, but the choices that Woods and his team have made are not all accidental. The shared fairways, dramatic bunkering, and green complexes might appear dissatisfactory to the officials. But they are actually part of Tiger Woods’s long admiration for the Australian Sandbelt. From all the courses he has designed, this might serve the boldest look ever.

This strategic creativity that the 15-time major champ has aimed for is set to give the players several challenges. Woods wants those players to make decision-based shots rather than power plays. That is something very similar to his playing style: calm, locked-in, and genius.

ADVERTISEMENT

For this Club, a membership will be awarded only to 250 individuals. Unlike the open desert landscapes of El Cardonal and The Dunes, this project makes the terrain into a lush, resort-style landscape. This architecture reminds one of Shadow Creek. Five lakes, waterfalls, and dense tropical vegetation are being created as part of this by a team of Scott Benson working under Woods’s TGR Design.