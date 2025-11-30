Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump Sent Daughter Kai a Private Message Before Her LPGA Debut

Kai Trump’s long-awaited debut on the LPGA came with all the nerves and excitement. After all, she was competing against the world’s best players. But a message from her mother, Vanessa Trump, gave her the reassurance she needed and reminded her why and how she got there in the first place.

“I have worked my bu*t off for so long in golf and everything, and I just cannot wait for the moment tomorrow to compete and play with the best players in the entire world…” she revealed in the video. “When I spoke to my mom tonight, she’s like, “Well, you know, you’ve been waiting for this your whole life. Like this is what you’ve worked towards…” Kai shared in her latest video, ‘I Competed in my first LPGA Event.’

These words grounded her in exactly why she’d earned her place there in the first place.

The 18-year-old amateur and University of Miami commit earned an exemption into the ANNIKA tournament via a sponsor’s invite, a decision that garnered a lot of attention.. But she has been frequent on the amateur circuit and has competed in events like the Arnold Palmer Junior Invitational and the 2025 Junior Invitational. Ultimately, she finished 18-over par across two rounds at the ANNIKA and was placed 108th. So, the support from her mother mattered even more when the debut didn’t go as planned.

Even after missing the cut, Vanessa Trump couldn’t help but be proud of Kai for pushing through the nerves, showing resilience when things didn’t go her way, and embracing the experience for everything it taught her.

“Congratulations on your first LPGA tournament. Watching you give it your all was inspiring. This is just the beginning! I’m very proud of you, Kai!” Vanessa wrote.

For Kai Trump, who’s been competing since childhood and training nonstop, this debut wasn’t just a tournament; it was the dream she’s been shaping for years. But she handled the disappointment of missing the cut with surprising maturity as she revealed in a press conference post the round. She said the best thing she could do “is move on,” and that she “can’t go back in time and fix it.”

And that maturity was even displayed during her second round, where she was much calmer despite chunking a shot on one of the holes. While she could have let it derail her momentum, Kai Trump instead drew on the advice Tiger Woods had given her before the tournament, telling her to “go out there and have fun and just go with the flow. Whatever happens, happens.”

While Kai Trump received a lot of love and support from both her mother and Tiger Woods, she also took a moment to encourage and reassure herself before stepping onto the course.

How Kai Trump Encouraged Herself Ahead of Her LPGA Debut

Kai Trump’s debut wasn’t just about competing. It was about soaking in every moment and learning to handle the pressure with grace. Continuing in the video on her YouTube channel, she addressed her future self with a mix of excitement and self-reassurance. She encouraged herself to enjoy the experience, take it easy, and not be too hard on herself when mistakes inevitably happened.

She told herself as she recorded the video from home. “Some bad shots are going to happen. Just roll with it. Hit better shots from those spots. And just have fun. Go out there and just enjoy yourself. And that’s my advice to my future self…” she said in the video, showing a rare maturity for someone just 18.

Kai Trump’s words reflected her emotional mindset heading into the tournament. She acknowledged the nerves, the excitement, and the enormity of playing against the world’s best, but reminded herself to stay calm and collected. “I’m very proud of myself for being able to have this as an opportunity… stay cool, stay calm and collected,” she said, capturing the mix of nerves and pride that made her LPGA debut so memorable. It was a moment that showed, even in the face of pressure, Kai Trump’s focus and resilience, for the game shone through.