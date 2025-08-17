Tiger Woods’s Legal Warning Forces New Golf Attraction To Alter Plans Before Opening

Last year, a Welsh golf pro faced a legal challenge from Tiger Woods’ team. Now, 16 months later, he’s set to open Golff Bach on Anglesey, billed as Britain’s first US-style mini golf attraction.

“I’ve not paid myself for two-and-a-half years,” Wharton said. “It’s been hard work, but this has been a cherished dream for a long time, and I hope the results show it was worth it.” The project was originally called PuttStroke, a nod to Tiger Woods’ PopStroke brand in the U.S., but quickly drew legal attention. “I was a bit shocked to receive the letter,” Wharton said, after London firm JA Kemp, acting for PopStroke, warned of a “substantial risk of confusion” and demanded a name change within 14 days.

Wharton admits he briefly toyed with ignoring the ultimatum. “It was a bit of a game, to be honest. I’d always hoped Tiger’s lawyers would be in touch because of the publicity it would generate. But my wife was less keen; she didn’t like the idea of legal action.”

Now rebranded, Golff Bach — Welsh for “Little Golf” — blends local identity with global golf trends. Inspired by PopStroke and TopGolf, it aims to deliver a more social, family-friendly approach to the game, with a distinctly Welsh twist.

Now the Anglesey attraction is moving forward under a new name. “I promptly changed the venture’s name at Companies House and we haven’t used it since,” Wharton said. “The new name is perfect anyway, as it references the Welsh language. We live in a Welsh language heartland and, really, I always wanted the name to reflect that.” The final title, Golff Bach, sets the stage for its opening next week, marking a new chapter for UK golf entertainment.

Tiger Woods’ name won’t appear on the project, but the concept clearly takes inspiration from his PopStroke brand, the upscale mini golf chain expanding rapidly across the U.S.

Tiger Woods’ mini golf brand – Popstroke

Tiger Woods’ mini golf brand, PopStroke, has been a popular name across the United States. It was initially founded by former Wall Street executive Greg Bartoli in 2018, and Woods joined in as a partner along with his golf course design firm, TGR Design. PopStroke offers upmarket outdoor mini golf experiences complete with artificial turf, challenging hole layouts, and amenities like craft beer bars and gourmet food options. Aimed at both seasoned golfers and casual visitors, PopStroke is as much a social hangout as it is a sporting venue — something that has helped it thrive in cities like Orlando, Houston, and Scottsdale.

PopStroke currently operates 10 locations, including six in Florida, and the brand is growing quickly. Myrtle Beach is among 14 new sites across five states slated to open by the end of 2025. It is the newest addition to the wide array of golf-related businesses along the Grand Strand. Alongside more than 80 golf courses, numerous par-3 courses, driving ranges, mini golf facilities, golf instruction centers, and retail shops, a 72-bay TopGolf venue has been operating since March 2019 just across the street from PopStroke. In many ways, Matthew Wharton’s venture in Llangefni mirrors this Popstroke. While smaller in scale, the Anglesey attraction echoes PopStroke’s mission of making golf accessible, sociable, and fun.