Tiger Woods Says He Couldn’t Hold Back Tears After Kevin Kisner Pulled Off a Wild TGL Shot

TGL has given us so many golden moments since its big launch. But nothing can beat the “GreenZone” disaster from Season 1 when Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Links played against the Los Angeles Golf Club at the SoFi Center in Florida on January 14, 2025. Popular golf X account NUCLR GOLF recently shared a gem on social media to celebrate the moment where Woods and Kevin Kisner sat together to watch old highlights of the season.

In that 53-second clip of Woods and Kisner, the conversation quickly turned into a hilarious roast when Woods said, “Hey, I’ve seen you chip,” in response to whether he was ready for the upcoming TGL season. “I know you can putt…This is the all-time best. I mean, come on. How can you not… I mean, we were all crying. I have never cried like this before.”

Actually, LAGC, which included Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, and Justin Rose, completely dominated Woods’ JLGC that had Kevin Kisner and Max Homa, that night by a score of 12-1. And when the match outcome was already decided in favor of Los Angeles, Kisner attempted a delicate chip on the 14th hole. Despite Kisner’s effort, the ball first hit the flagstick and then cleared the green entirely and careered beyond another bunker to the left of the green.

This sight left the 15-time major champion in hysterics.

Kisner recalled, “When I looked over at you, I was like, ‘My man’s going down over there.'”

And for Woods, it was awesome and priceless, as he himself added, “Oh, that was priceless. It was a ‘touch ‘em all.’ In the front row, somebody would have been dead.”

But Kisner’s missile wasn’t the only time TGL gave us golden moments.

The league created the perfect environment for unscripted comedy. Max Homa constantly provided hilarious commentary from the sidelines all season. He once asked Kisner if he needed a flight home mid-match. Even Woods had his own tech mishap that night. He hit a shot expecting it to fly 99 yards, but the simulator glitched and sent the ball 120 yards instead. Rickie Fowler also joined the fun during a match against The Bay.

That is all about the first season. But worry not, Round 2 is just around the corner.

And what lies ahead for TGL Season 2?

These viral clips kept fans entertained during the long offseason break. So, the golf fans now want to know when the fun returns to TV.

Mark your calendars for late December and early January for action. The league kicks off officially on December 28, 2025, and starts with a huge match on the ABC network. The first game features Atlanta Drive against the New York Golf Club. Then the action heats up every Tuesday night in January.

So, what’s new for the upcoming season? Yup! The league listened to fans and fixed the boring parts. They completely redesigned the short game area called the “GreenZone.” The new green is 38% larger than the old one. And there will be updated graphics as well, which will be better than last season.

But the biggest question mark will be Tiger Woods right now. He underwent back surgery in late 2025. Doctors have cleared him to chip and putt so far, but he cannot make full swings. Teammate Kevin Kisner hopes Woods returns by March for the finals, but until then, he will likely serve as a player-coach.

TGL has evolved from a tech experiment to a comedy hit. And moments like Kisner’s bunker shot make it more engaging and worth watching. Season 2 promises more chaos, more fun, and more memories with stars like Ludvig Aberg and Min Woo Lee. So, get your popcorn ready, as the show is about to start.