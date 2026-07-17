Tiger Woods Sends 4-Word Message to Tommy Fleetwood as He Dons SDR Attire at The Open

It’s day two at Royal Birkdale, and Tommy Fleetwood’s Sun Day Red outfit has drawn its own share of attention, including a message from Tiger Woods. Woods, who spent two years building his apparel company, Sun Day Red, is making his own stamp on how golfers dress on and off the course. Sun Day Red has gained popularity since its inception, with many Tour pros turning to the brand for their tournament outfits. It has become an extension of his connection to the game itself. On July 17, Woods tweeted his approval of Fleetwood’s fit—a rare social media moment.

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He tagged Fleetwood in his Twitter post and wrote, “Looking good out there.” The post has racked up hundreds of views and comments from fans, as the unexpected appearance caught them by surprise.

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On Friday, Fleetwood was spotted in a bluish-grey quarter-zip paired with loose, casual, fitted navy trousers as he walked the course alongside his caddie, with the leaderboard tracking his position at three under. Fleetwood’s outfit exemplifies Sun Day Red’s design philosophy: understated but sharp.

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The Royal Birkdale sighting isn’t the first time Fleetwood’s fit drew attention. Days earlier at the Scottish Open, fans zeroed in on his pants and floated a theory that he was testing out a pair that hadn’t hit the shelves at Sun Day Red yet.

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The pants in question were tan, belted, and noticeably relaxed through the leg, with a pleated front that set them apart from slimmer cuts typically seen on Tour.

One fan’s post specifically flagged them as a possible early look at Sun Day Red Dyman Classic pants. The post gathered hundreds of views, with replies split on the theory.

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Whether or not those trousers turn out to be a prototype, the pattern is hard to miss. Fleetwood has visibly aligned with Woods’ brand through two straight weeks of high-profile golf, and now he has the brand’s founder publicly co-signing him on the fit in real time.

That said, Fleetwood, a former Royal Birkdale player, is also another weight of the moment. He currently sits at one under and is tied for 38th on the leaderboard, led by Lucas Herbert. Fleetwood has long carried a reputation as one of the game’s most consistent frontrunners without a major to his name. A strong showing on home soil at the Open could carry extra significance.