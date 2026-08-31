Tiger Woods Sends ‘Proud’ Message to Scottie Scheffler After He Beat His $120 Million PGA Tour Record

Scottie Scheffler walked into the 2026 Tour Championship needing just over $1 million to become the PGA Tour’s all-time leading money winner. He had partially closed the gap eight days earlier with a dominant win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but the record still belonged to the 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods. That changed on Sunday after Scheffler closed out East Lake with a four-shot win and a $10 million check. And nobody is happier than The Big Cat himself, who congratulated Scheffler on X.

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“Three wins, five runner-ups, and finishing the season number one. Those are some numbers to be proud of. Incredible consistency all season long. Congrats on a historic season, Scottie,” he tweeted.

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Scheffler’s official PGA Tour career earnings stood at $116,364,411 before he teed off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. But his eight-shot win at Memphis brought him $3.6 million and pulled him within $1.04 million of the record. Just two weeks later, he won the $10 million winner’s share at the Tour Championship, pushing his career total to $130,390,661. It pushed him past Woods’ career earnings mark of $120,999,166.

And that’s not all. The big win at East Lake marked Scheffler’s 22nd PGA Tour title and third of his 2026 season. Moreover, it gave him his second FedEx Cup in three years. Notably, between the Sanderson Championship and the Tour Championship, Scheffler won twice, collecting $13.6 million in official earnings. That run pushed his season winnings on course past $30 million, a new career high for Scheffler.

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To that, also add Scheffler’s FedEx Cup bonus, which added another $23 million after his commanding run through the regular-season standings. That money adds to his overall wealth, but the PGA Tour’s official career earnings list does not include it, as it only tracks prize money won at sanctioned events.

Despite all the comparisons, Scheffler has been true to his nature whenever asked about surpassing or matching Tiger Woods’ record. In fact, he credits him for putting him in such a position. “The reason our purses are so high today is because of the influence and impact Tiger had on the game. I wouldn’t really consider that a Tiger record being broken. I think it just shows one of many effects he had on the game of golf in a positive way.”

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Scheffler’s credit to Woods is certainly not an exaggeration. Woods first reached number one on the career earnings list on February 13, 2000, after a tie for second at Torrey Pines. That had earned him $264,000. Since then, he held the spot for nearly 26 years. His final PGA Tour cut came at the 2024 Masters, and his total remained frozen at $120,999,166 from that point on. Woods has built the number across 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 major titles.

For now, Scheffler has closed his season with three splendid victories and five runner-up finishes. He is also the favorite bet for the Player of the Year award. If he grabs that too, it will remain to be seen.