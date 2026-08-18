Tiger Woods Sends Special Message to Charlie’s Rival & Other Amateurs After Major Summer

Tiger Woods opened Instagram on Sunday night with Merion Golf Club still drying out from a week of rain, and three amateurs caught his attention. Jack Whaley had walked off the 15th green an hour earlier with the Havemeyer Trophy in his hands, and his father wrapped around his shoulders on caddie duty. Woods scrolled past the weekend’s headline result, back through a runner-up finish from Chicago and further still to a final from three weeks prior, and decided all three deserved the same post.

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“And finally, a big congrats to @noahmaclauchlan07 on winning the U.S. Junior Amateur over @milesrussellgolf,” Woods wrote.

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Buried inside his message sits a nod to Noah Maclauchlan’s win over Miles Russell in the U.S. Junior Amateur final, a result that closed the door on the amateur most closely tied to Charlie Woods’ own summer. Russell is set to join Charlie at Florida State in 2027, and the two already share history on a golf course, with Charlie caddying for Russell at a U.S. Open qualifier in June.

Every trophy that slipped past Russell over the last month carried a small echo back to the Woods family, and Tiger’s post landed on two of those results in the same breath.

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Maclauchlan earned that the hard way.

He entered the 78th U.S. Junior Amateur at Saucon Valley as an alternate, ranked No. 2,047 in the world amateur standings, and only got into the field after another qualifier withdrew. He beat Russell 6 and 5 in the 36-hole final, sealing the win with a birdie on the 31st hole for his 13th birdie of the day. The result marked the first all-left-handed individual final in USGA history, placing Maclauchlan alongside Brian Harman and Cory Whitsett as the only lefties to claim the title.

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Russell’s summer took a second hit two weeks later, this time at the hands of Jay Leng Jr. The Stanford junior beat Russell 3 and 1 in the semifinals of the Western Amateur at Beverly Country Club, part of a run that carried him to the George R. Thorne Trophy despite a college match-play record that sat at 2-6-2 heading into the week. Woods tied that win directly to his own alma mater in his post.

“@jaylengjr put together an impressive run of his own, winning the @wgachampionships just a few weeks ago and following it up with a great week at the Am. Always good to see a fellow Cardinal competing on this stage,” Woods added.

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Leng carried that momentum into the U.S. Amateur final at Merion, where Whaley erased a two-hole deficit from the morning round and closed him out 4 and 3. Whaley shook off a wasp sting during the afternoon session and became the first Englishman to win the title since Matt Fitzpatrick in 2013, along with the first Florida State golfer to lift the Havemeyer Trophy. He entered the week as the No. 60 seed and needed a playoff just to reach the 64-player bracket.

“Congrats to @jackwhaley_golf on winning the U.S. Am at Merion. An incredible accomplishment and a special place to make history,” Woods continued.

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Tiger closed his post by connecting his own name to the hardware at stake, noting the Tiger Woods Medal now belongs to Whaley and the newly renamed Tiger Woods Trophy sits with Maclauchlan. Charlie Woods went unmentioned, but the timeline around him tells its own story. He missed match play at the same Junior Amateur by one playoff hole, then watched Russell, the co-medalist that week, fall short in the final anyway.

Russell now heads toward his final amateur season before Tallahassee with two straight finals losses on his résumé and a Florida State teammate who understands the sting of a summer that ends without a trophy. Whaley, Leng and Maclauchlan all move into September with Walker Cup ties of their own, and the next measuring stick for that group, and for Russell, arrives at Lahinch.