Tiger Woods Sends 10-Word Warning to Scottie Scheffler & More Ahead of Portrush Challenge

Following three missed cuts at the first three men’s majors of the 2024 season, Tiger Woods said ahead of The Open Championship, “Even if I win the British Open, I don’t think I’ll be in the [FedEx Cup] playoffs. Just one more event and then I’ll come back whenever I come back.” Which he has not, as after missing the cut at The Open in 2024 and following a series of injuries this year, Woods has been largely absent. That means he will also miss the 2025 Open Championship.

But that doesn’t mean he cannot deliver crucial advice for Scottie Scheffler and others teeing off at Royal Portrush for The Open Championship just a week from now. Woods has participated in The Open 23 times, and few players understand how to navigate links golf as well as he does. So, his advice matters. In a promotional event for his brand, Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods begins, “They have to have the ability to control the ball.”

Tiger Woods follows it with another bit of important advice, “It’s just amazing what they call a wee breeze, right? You just have to hit different shots on golf courses… because they are on seaside. Depends on the tide, it changes the wind. And it’s amazing what that little change can do.”

This isn’t the first time Woods has talked about the Royal Portrush, however. In April, Woods said, “This is just a wonderful golf course. It can play so many different ways. [A lot] depends on the wind and what it does. Some of the bunkers here, you wonder why in the hell is it there. And then all of a sudden it’s in play.”

Although Woods indeed missed the cut the last time he played at Royal Portrush in 2019, he isn’t wrong, if you consider a few things about the iconic course. The course presents an extraordinary challenge for even the most experienced golfers, featuring daunting rough, difficult greens, and the unpredictable weather of the turbulent North Atlantic. One notable dogleg hole, played from an elevated tee toward the ocean, rewards players who take the bold risk of hitting their shot over a vast stretch of rough.

But things get rough and difficult during windy days. At The Open, players often need to adjust their club selection by two or more clubs based on wind direction and strength. Links golf is notoriously unpredictable, with harsh conditions that can cause even well-executed shots to balloon, stall, or sail past by 30 yards.

A short par 4 can feel like a par 5 into a headwind, while a tailwind can make it play significantly easier. Players like Shane Lowry have described managing the wind as “a shot-by-shot adjustment” at The Open Championship in 2019. To combat the wind, golfers employ strategies like stingers, punch shots, and bump-and-run techniques to keep the ball low, often targeting safer areas on the green or even opting for long putts from off the putting surface.

Aside from these shots, a few other skills may come in handy for the elite roster.

At Royal Portrush, these three skills may come in handy for the golfers

To excel at Royal Portrush during The Open Championship (2025), golfers must master a unique set of skills that cater to the course’s challenging conditions. One of the most critical skills is the ability to hit flighted shots. With the potential for winds to gust over 20 miles per hour, players will need to control their ball trajectory effectively. This means being able to hit the ball low and manipulate its flight path to navigate the unpredictable weather.

Another essential skill for success at Royal Portrush is accuracy off the tee. The course features narrow fairways lined with thick rough, making precision crucial. In the 2019 Open Championship, accurate driving played a significant role in determining the leaderboard, with players like Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, and Lee Westwood showcasing their straight-hitting abilities.

Lastly, as per Golf Digest, golfers must quickly adjust to the slower greens at Royal Portrush. Unlike the faster greens typically found on Tour, the greens at the Open will measure around 10 or 11 on the Stimpmeter, requiring players to adapt their putting strategies. They will need to hit putts with more force and carefully consider the line, as slower greens break less than their faster counterparts.

So, who do you think will take home the iconic Claret Jug trophy? Will Tiger Woods’s advice come in handy for the pros?