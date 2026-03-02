Tiger Woods Shares Fresh Statement on Why He’s Missing Seminole Pro Member Amid Comeback Rumors

Bildnummer: 10271314 Datum: 25.03.2012 Copyright: imago/AFLOSPORT Tiger Woods (USA), MARCH 25, 2012 – Golf : Tiger Woods of United States during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxPOLxRUSxSWExFRAxNEDxESPxONLY (unia007721); Golf xdp x0x 2012 quer golf pga tour Image number 10271314 date 25 03 2012 Copyright imago AFLOSPORT Tiger Woods USA March 25 2012 Golf Tiger Woods of United States during The Final Round of The Arnold Palmer Invitational AT Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando Florida PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxPOLxRUSxSWExFRAxNEDxESPxONLY Golf x0x 2012 horizontal Golf PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Nelly Korda, Tommy Fleetwood, and Collin Morikawa are all playing at the Seminole Pro-Member in Juno Beach, an invitation-only event in 2026. The field is strong, but one big name is missing: Tiger Woods will not be playing.

Woods was at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens on Sunday night for the Jupiter Links GC TGL match against Boston Common GC. He was not competing. He addressed the question on Seminole Pro-Member directly.

“If I’m playing a member guest, I’m ready to go,” he told reporters, as captured by TWLEGION on X.

Woods’ answer was clear. He is not playing in the TGL match and won’t be teeing off at Seminole on Tuesday. His schedule remains empty. For Juno Beach, the reason is not injury. It is the event’s rules.

The Seminole Pro-Member has a set format. A touring professional is paired with a Seminole member or invited guest for a one-day best-ball competition. Only active touring pros can enter as professionals. They are not club members. There is no prize money, no FedEx Cup points, and the event is not part of the PGA Tour schedule. Entry is by invitation. This year, Woods would have needed to enter as a member-guest, but he is not a member. The rules do not change.

Woods knows this course. He first appeared at the Pro-Member in 2024, partnering with former PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh, carding a gross 70 for a T44 finish and a net 67 for T33. He came back in 2025, again with Waugh, and walked all 18 holes despite his ongoing physical limitations. Two consecutive appearances, two years of showing up. In 2026, the same gates, a different entry path, and no membership to open them.

That absence sits alongside a recovery timeline that tells its own story. In March 2025, Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon during home training, undergoing minimally invasive repair surgery performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach. Seven months later, on October 10, 2025, he was back on the operating table for his seventh back surgery, a lumbar disc replacement at L4/L5 performed in New York. His own statement described a “collapsed disc, disc fragments, and a compromised spinal canal.”

At the Genesis Invitational in February, asked point-blank whether the 2026 Masters was off the table, his answer was a single word. “No.” He added, “I’m trying, put it that way. The disc replacement has been one thing. It’s been a challenge.”

The Masters begins April 9 with the window still open. Whether he steps through it remains unconfirmed.

Seminole’s Structure Has Never Bent, Not Even for Tiger Woods

The Seminole Pro-Member is defined by its rules. There are no grandstands, no ropes, no broadcast trucks, and no usual tour setup. Forty-eight groups play at Seminole, a private club with a format that dates to 1937 and was updated in 2004. The event is built on one principle: the invitation is not up for debate.

Every professional on the 2026 tee sheet is there because a member invited them. Rory McIlroy is present because his father, Gerry, has that connection. Johann Rupert brings Tommy Fleetwood. Ed Herlihy, former PGA Tour chairman, is with Shane Lowry. The only way in is through a member. There is no other route.

That boundary is also what keeps the field at Seminole genuinely exclusive rather than merely prestigious. The event draws no LIV Golf players, a decision enforced by the club’s own membership, not the PGA Tour. Jimmy Dunne, the president of Seminole, has held that line consistently. The tee sheet fills through relationships, not rankings. A player ranked inside the world’s top ten has no automatic path to Juno Beach. Without a member to bring them, the gate stays closed, and that is exactly the point.

The rule applies to every touring professional. Woods has played before as a pro in a pairing. That option is still available. The member-guest route he mentioned is not open to him right now. His absence in 2026 is the system working as intended. The rule does not change for anyone.

The Seminole tee sheet is full without him. It always fills. When he returns will not be decided on a Monday in Juno Beach.