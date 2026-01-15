Tiger Woods Shares Red Carpet With Golf Channel Host at 50th Birthday Celebration

As Tiger Woods celebrated his foundation’s 30th anniversary and his 50th birthday, it wasn’t his girlfriend who turned heads alongside him on the red carpet, but a familiar face from the Golf Channel.

With a 300-guest list, the Big Cat walked on in with a dashing black suit and red tie, complementing the event’s theme. Walking the red carpet with Woods was Golf Channel host and former collegiate standout Blair O’Neal.

Posting the picture on her Instagram account, O’Neal writes, “Tonight we celebrate Tiger’s Legacy at Red.”

The duo looked crisp with the Golf Channel host wearing a black gown along with a dazzling red hairband, again, to complement the event’s theme. The photo was also reshared by Woods’s fan page, TWSPOT. Woods’s girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, and her daughter Kai Trump also attended the event.

O’Neal had also shown her anticipation for the event. She had also posted a reel showing off the event’s invitation card. Her involvement fit naturally into the evening as Golf Channel is one of the media partners of the occasion, and O’Neal is a signature face from the network.

Long before she became a television personality, Blair O’Neal is a former standout collegiate golfer at Arizona State, O’Neal has become a signature face for the Golf Channel, one of the event’s media partners.

When she got a call from the Golf Channel in 2009, she accepted the offer and competed on the Big Break: Prince Edward Island. She was the runner-up and soon enough took over the media duties of the channel.

Today, she is best known for co-hosting School of Golf with Martin Hall. She has also hosted Morning Drive and recently launched Golf Glam on GolfPass. It’s a series that features nine-hole matches with well-known individuals.

With so many accolades on her profile, it only makes sense for Blair O’Neal to be present at this spectacular event.

Tiger Woods’s Foundation and its unparalleled legacy

The event, officially titled RED: Celebrating Legacy presented by EY, marks the launch of a year-long campaign that honors three decades of work by the TGR Foundation. The foundation was established by Tiger Woods in 1996, alongside his parents, Earl and Tida. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) is serving as the presenting partner for the event.

The event will bring together long-time supporters of the foundation and close friends of Tiger Woods and his non-profit, including renowned personalities like Jon Bon Jovi.

While the Woods’s 30-year professional career is one of the central themes, the event’s focus will remain firmly on the Foundation’s mission of using education to help young people from under-resourced communities. Since it has opened its flagship TGR Learning Lab in California, the Foundation has reached more than 217,000 students. It mainly focuses on STEAM education.