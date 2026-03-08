Tiger Woods Shares What He ‘Was Never Comfortable’ Doing Until Arnold Palmer Changed His Mind

There is a legendary saying: Arnold Palmer never turned down an autograph request. And no one watched this more closely than a young Tiger Woods. Woods himself agreed on this quality and how it seeped into the very fabric of his life.

“I was never as good as he [Palmer] was with social interaction with people. The way he brought everyone in. That’s not how I played. I was kind of focused on what I was doing. But I think that being around him, it just made me more comfortable about being around people,” Woods told Max Homa.

“Because I was never really comfortable with all the stuff that kind of came around me. Meanwhile, he just loved it. I wish I had that part of me, like he did. But being around him, hanging out with him at dinner, and how he interacted with people, it was just fantastic”.

Palmer possessed an undeniable influence on every person he met. Television was not very powerful back then. Despite this fact, a single mention of ‘Arnie’s Army’ still gives golf fans goosebumps.

“Before I finished my playing career, I think every newspaper, magazine, and television station that covered golf used the phrase at least once,” Palmer once wrote.

It has been nearly 20 years since he retired from tournament golf in 2006, and 10 years since he passed away in 2016, yet we are discussing.

As Golf professional Brendon Elliott noted, what truly set Palmer apart was his transformation of golf from an ‘exclusive pastime’ into a sport for everyone.

Palmer, son of a greenskeeper from Latrobe, Pennsylvania, breaks the stereotype that golf belonged only to the privileged section of society. Not just by his 62 PGA TOUR victories or his seven major championships, but by how he won them.

He always cherished fans, never shied from signing an autograph or giving high-fives.

“For the first time, there was a little gallery following me, and I remember how enthusiastically they cheered over that shot. Their response genuinely surprised me. They loved it. So did I,” Palmer shared.

But the ‘uncomfortable’ side of Woods was never really visible as the two first met in 1991. Palmer liked the 15-year-old kid and his father, Earl, immediately. Two years later, he invited Woods to play in his tournament at Bay Hill.

In 1995, when Woods was a sophomore at Stanford, Palmer invited him to dinner in Napa. And the meeting had something exciting to unfold.

“I’ll go out to dinner with Arnold Palmer. Well, the tab comes. I’m not going to say, ‘Hey, Arnold, it’s on me.’ He goes and picks up the tab like it’s no big deal,” Woods shared before revealing the big deal.

The NCAA threatened to suspend Tiger Woods if he didn’t reimburse the third-highest-grossing athlete of ALL TIME. While Palmer was raking in close to $1 billion in his career, the college kid had to write him a check of $25.

The two shared many special moments in the next decade.

During the 2004 Masters at Augusta, they played the Par 3 event together during Palmer’s final Masters appearance. On the eighth hole at Bay Hill, Palmer told the young Woods to go for broke instead of playing safe near the narrow green in between the water and the bunkers.

Now, looking at Woods’ own career and influence in golf, it’s understandable that those early invitations started a mentorship that helped Tiger Woods learn how to handle fame. When asked about his favorite moments from Bay Hill throughout his whole journey, where he won a record eight times, Woods didn’t hesitate to acknowledge his special moments with the legendary Arnold Palmer.

“You know, every one of my wins—the fact I was able to shake Arnold Palmer’s hand,” Woods told Homa.

But despite those wins, Tiger Woods is now facing harsh criticism for his hesitation regarding the 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy at Adare Manor.

Tiger Woods is taking the heat for Team USA’s captaincy crisis

Team Europe already has its leader ready for the next matches at Adare Manor. Luke Donald will return for a third consecutive term as the captain after leading the team to back-to-back victories in Italy and New York recently.

In contrast, Team USA is still searching for its leader.

Tiger Woods is once again the top choice.

Woods refused the offer last time due to his administrative pressure. This time, too, the reason is all the same.

According to Tiger Woods, boardroom duties are taking up all of his time.

But three-time European captain Bernard Gallacher, now 77, who had seen this enough, has expressed frustration with Woods’ prevarication.

“When Jack Nicklaus was asked to be captain, he did it right away. When Arnold Palmer was asked, he said, ‘But I’m still playing.’ Ben Hogan was asked, he hadn’t played and was still recovering from his injury, but he still said, ‘Yes, OK, I’ll be captain.’ It was a big shock to me that Tiger said that he felt he couldn’t do it. If ever Tiger was going to be captain, I thought New York would have been the perfect place. But he had other ideas.”

However, players like Justin Thomas still hope that Woods will take the helm. But the clock is ticking for the PGA of America, with a soft deadline before the Masters in April for Woods to confirm whether he wants the Ryder Cup captaincy.