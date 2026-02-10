Tiger Woods Shows LIV Golf No Mercy in Private Chat With Justin Thomas as Brandel Chamblee Shares Details

Brandel Chamblee dropped a surprising nugget on Sky Sports Golf that has the golf world buzzing. Amid discussions of top players returning and the shifting dynamics between the PGA Tour and the rival LIV Golf, Chamblee shared an anecdote involving Tiger Woods that hints at tensions, alliances, and a few eyebrow-raising opinions. The brief but pointed revelation adds a new layer to the ongoing chatter around the two competitors.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The way I heard it was Tiger texted Justin Thomas and said, ‘Liv is taking all the, and it was a word. It wasn’t heels,'” the Golf Channel analyst revealed in an interaction with Sky Sports Golf.

ADVERTISEMENT

The golf commentator is discussing a text exchange between Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods from around the time LIV was launched. At the time, the Saudi-backed league was recruiting PGA Tour golfers left, right, and center.

However, the initial message likely included “sh*t” or a similar word, which Chamblee noted wasn’t “heels.” “Heel” is a wrestling term for a wrestler who portrays a villain, “bad guy,” or antagonist. Heel acts as a foil to the protagonist by cheating, breaking rules, and exhibiting inappropriate behavior.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PEBBLE BEACH, CA – JULY 05: Golf Channel commentator Brandel Chamblee is on set during a practice round for the 78th U.S. Women s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on July 05, 2023 in Pebble Beach, California. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUL 05 78th U.S. Women s Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230705062

Tiger Woods has been a vocal critic of LIV Golf since its launch, emphasizing loyalty to the PGA Tour. He also raised concerns over the league’s format and funding. The 82x PGA Tour winner strongly opposed players joining LIV Golf, stating they “turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position” by prioritizing guaranteed money over merit-based competition. However, he has not commented much about the Saudi-backed league for a long time now.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Brandel Chamblee revealed the message when discussing Patrick Reed going to LIV.

“They took some strong players, they took some sort of irreverent players, they took some controversial players, and Patrick Reed was one of those. So, it is good to see Patrick Reed back playing some good golf, and it’ll be great to see him back on the PGA Tour. Hopefully, I can’t wait for Jon Rahm to come back. I can’t wait for Bryson DeChambeau to come back. It looks like that’s where we’re headed eventually. And I hope that’s the case,” the golf analyst added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandel Chamblee has always viewed Reed as a controversial golfer. Notably, the American professional has said that the golf media has painted him as a villain. This has even affected his children, who faced bullying at school because of his poor reputation in the media. The 9x PGA Tour winner also filed a defamation lawsuit against Brandel Chamblee and other media analysts. However, the judge dismissed the case.

Reed left LIV Golf and has revealed his plans to return to the PGA Tour. He aims to get full exempt status by winning a PGA Tour card after finishing in the top 10 in the Race to Dubai rankings. He has already gotten close to fulfilling his goal and poses a challenge to Rory McIlroy on his way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like Brandel Chamblee, others, including Scottie Scheffler and JJ Spaun, believe that the return of Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed will benefit the PGA Tour. They are both major winners. Thus, their addition will strengthen and make the field more competitive. This will ultimately increase fan engagement, which will drive in more sponsors for the PGA Tour.

Koepka has already returned through the Returning Member Program. Patrick Reed will be eligible to compete starting in mid-August due to his past major-winning status. However, he aims to get full exempt status for the 2027 season. As Harris English highlighted, “the dominoes are starting to fall of.” Thus, Brandel Chamblee is hopeful about even Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau returning to the PGA Tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Koepka and Reed gone, Rahm and DeChambeau remain the biggest stars on LIV Golf. Both have committed to the Saudi-backed league for the 2026 campaign. While there is always a chance that they may return, LIV Golf now has something that could hold them and attract more golfers.

LIV Golf gets OWGR points

The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) granted accreditation to LIV Golf at the start of February 2026. The decision came after the Saudi-backed league expanded to 72-hole formats and added more merit-based spots for golfers after submitting a revised application.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the catch is that only top-10 finishers and ties will receive points. Winners could earn about 23 points, similar to select PGA opposite-field events but far below majors like the WM Phoenix Open (59 points). LIV called it “long-overdue” but criticized the top-10 cap as “unprecedented,” as it would deem 11th place equal to last.

Although there are complaints, this could be a strong selling point for LIV Golf. Until now, there have been no points awarded for its events, which has been affecting golfers’ world rankings. However, there’s hope for some to earn points and even create a path to major events.

Brandel Chamblee is a vocal LIV critic. He initially opposed points in January 2026, calling LIV an “exhibition” lacking earned status and qualifying. Therefore, he even said that giving LIV Golf world ranking points is “laughable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, when the announcement came out, he took a turn on his comments. He supported OWGR’s decision through social media. The Golf Channel analyst said that points are fair as rankings should measure performance, not govern eligibility.

Brandel Chamblee’s revelations underscore the evolving dynamics between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, hinting at potential reconciliations and shifting allegiances among top players. As stars like Reed, Koepka, and possibly Rahm and DeChambeau navigate their paths, the coming months could reshape professional golf’s competitive landscape.