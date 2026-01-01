Tiger Woods’ Special Gift to LSU Football Coach Amid Career Break Speaks Volumes

Essentials Inside The Story Woods' gift to Kiffins

Shaquille O’Neal gifted Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James a $400,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom on his 25th birthday. Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo rewarded his Real Madrid teammates with $10,000 personalized Bulgari watches after the 2014 Champions League win. But Tiger Woods took it a step forward by merging legends from two sports. A brief social media exchange between Tiger Woods and LSU football coach Lane Kiffin blurred the lines between college football and golf.

Lane Kiffin shared an X post with an image of the Sun Day Red gear Tiger Woods sent him. He wrote a simple message thanking Woods for the gift. “Thank you ⁦@TigerWoods⁩ #JustDifferent,” wrote Kiffin.

The package included hoodies, polos, caps, sneakers, gray and white apparel with Sun Day Red branding. Also in it was a hat and a personalized red box. Items feature the brand’s Tiger logo with 15 stripes, symbolizing Woods’ 15 major wins.

Both Woods and Kiffin attended California universities in overlapping eras. They both turned 50 recently. Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU on November 30, 2025. He signed a 7-year deal worth $91 million. With that, he became the second-highest-paid coach.

Woods started Sun Day Red, his premium athluxury golf apparel and footwear brand in partnership with TaylorMade Golf after his 27-year Nike split. The brand name is based on the red outfits Tiger Woods wore on Sundays during all 15 of his Major wins. After starting the line in February 2024, initial sales started in May 2024.

Meanwhile, as Tiger Woods turned 50 on December 30, 2025, everyone is wondering whether he will play on the PGA Tour Champions.

Will Tiger Woods play on the PGA Tour Champions?

After turning 50, Tiger Woods has now become eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions. In fact, Chief Miller Brady said that the tour had already begun preparations to welcome Woods if he wished to play on the senior tour. However, his health update after the seventh back surgery was a major concern.

There’s been no official statement given by Tiger Woods or the PGA Tour Champions on whether he will tee it off at any event or not. Currently, there’s already a lot on Woods’ plate. Although recovering, his health is not up to the mark because of the continuous injuries he has been facing for several years now. To add to that, he heads the Future Competitions Committee (FCC).

Despite that, there are some strong signs that he may play on the PGA Tour Champions. Tiger Woods’ injuries favor the less physically demanding senior tour. Everyone has seen Woods struggle to walk the entire 72 holes in a golf event. Matches in the senior circuit are of 54 holes, and golfers are also allowed to use golf carts. This makes it easier for Tiger Woods to play without worrying much about the physical injuries.

If the 15x major champion joins the PGA Tour Champions, he will also get a chance to continue his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’ major record. Nicklaus holds 18 major wins, while Woods currently has 15. Playing selective events on the senior circuit could allow Woods to get back in shape and prepare for the major events. He could also chase Phil Mickelson’s oldest-major-winner record, which Lefty achieved when he was 50.

Whether Tiger Woods plays on the PGA Tour Champions will most likely depend on his health. But if he does decide to show up, the senior circuit will get an instant fanbase boost.