Tiger Woods Subtly Honors Late Dad Earl Woods by Announcing Special Apparel Collection

Who knew that an amateur teeing off in a pro event in 1992, for the first time, wearing his dad’s stolen T-shirt, would go on to become an icon? Not him, not anybody else. But that is the story of Tiger Woods. Now, 33 years later, Woods is honoring his dad and that special moment with Sun Day Red.

“In 92, La Mode was a big brand at that time, and my dad had a few shirts, and I ended up stealing them out of the closet and ended up wearing them. And that shot, for me, was an iconic tee shot in ’92, which led us to probably doing a little retro look, but in a modern way. It’s inspiring because that was the first tee shot I ever hit in a professional event at the first golf course that I was ever introduced to professional golf at,” Tiger Woods shared with the Sun Day Red team.

While he missed the cut at the LA Open, this event marked his advent into professional golf, where the world would soon know him as the greatest of all time. That t-shirt remained close to his heart, and rightfully so. After all, it was Earl Woods who helped Tiger realize his potential and was there for him every step of the way. This stolen moment is Woods’s special memory with Earl. If it weren’t for Earl Woods, Tiger would have never won the 1997 Masters.

As the final round of the Masters ’97 came, the father and son talked about life and what was to come, Tiger told ESPN that year. “I was just leaving the room, and my dad says, ‘Hey son, wait a minute.’” As he stood there, Earl told him, “One thing, tomorrow when you go out there, it’s going to be the heart of one of the hardest rounds of your life, but if you just be yourself and stay cool, it’s going to be one of the most rewarding rounds of your life.”

Woods’s special connection with the Riviera (other than the first pro event) also wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for his father.

On November 18, 1996, Woods, with his parents, Earl & Tida, founded the TGR Foundation, which now helps many kids. One part of the foundation is the Genesis Invitational hosted at the Riviera Country Club. This further broadens Earl Woods’ impact on Tiger Woods and his ventures. Earl and Tida “instilled two important principles … the importance of ‘sharing and caring’ and the power of education” in Woods, and he is helping fulfill these values not just with his latest apparel collection but also through the events he runs to fund his foundation.

The 92 collection is now available on their official site. It emblazons red, white, and blue, reflecting intensity and passion. The collection has 13 items, including hoodies and striped polo t-shirts, the Sun Day Red x Starter ’92 Jacket, mid hats, ball markers, and a navy driver headcover. This newly launched line flaunts modern design while perfectly capturing the essence of the 90s. The prices range from $48 to $350.

Not just the 92 collection, but the entire Sun Day Red has a deeper meaning for the 15x major winner.

Sun Day Red and its symbolisms

The Sun Day Red brand name itself carries more depth than appears from the outside. Launched in February, in partnership with TaylorMade, the brand was a way of representing Tiger Woods and his values in a tangible, memorable manner.

The ‘Red’ in the brand name symbolizes just that—Woods’ passion and powerful demeanor. In fact, his mother, Kultida Woods, shared that the red was his “power” color. And with that little superstitious spark began his iconic habit of wearing red on the Sunday final rounds. The logo features a tiger with 15 stripes—symbolising his 15 major championships to date.

Following this arc, Woods launched one of his first collections, All Things Red. Yes, as the name suggests, the pieces primarily used red in their palette. With Woods fostering remarkable success in the junior circuit while he emblazoned the color red, it soon became a part of his own personal identity beyond the simple superstitions Woods is known for.

Another collection, Azalea Gold, ties fashion with Tiger Woods’s connection and performance at the Augusta Masters. Parading the Green Jacket five times throughout his career, Woods has a profound connection with the tournament. The gold accent and the azalea motif represent the glory of the title. The collections aimed to bridge his experiences with fashion apparel. This drop right before the Masters this year added to the depth and appeal of this collection.

The golfing world knows Tiger Woods not only for his powerful swings but also for the depth and symbolism in his character. And with the 92 collection, Woods is not only celebrating his own debut, but is also honoring his late father and his golfing roots.