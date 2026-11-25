Tiger Woods ended his 27-year Nike partnership and launched Sun Day Red in February 2024, replacing the famous TW logo with a tiger made of 15 stripes, one for each major he has won. However, the design has faced legal challenges since its launch, first from Tigeraire, a Louisiana maker of cooling fans, and later from Puma. Woods’ brand took its fight against Tigeraire to a California federal court, but on Tuesday, a US appeals court ruled that California courts cannot hear the case.

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The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 that Sun Day Red cannot pursue its case against Tigeraire in California. Founded in 2020, the Louisiana company makes small cooling fans for athletes’ caps and helmets. The judges determined that it does too little business in California to be sued there and ordered the lower court to dismiss the case.

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Judge Morgan Christen wrote the majority opinion. She pointed to Tigeraire’s sales figures in the state, calling it ‘trivial,’ which Golfweek reports is 80 products over eight months, with a single T-shirt as the only clothing item.

The judge also ruled that the company’s warning letter to Sun Day Red did not establish a connection to California, viewing it as an ordinary attempt to open settlement talks.

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The decision concerns jurisdiction, not the merits of the trademark dispute. The judges did not determine whether the two logos look alike or whether either company had infringed on the other’s rights.

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The dispute began almost as soon as Sun Day Red launched. Tigeraire, which has ties to the LSU Tigers, sent a letter soon after the brand’s February 2024 unveiling, claiming shoppers could confuse the two tiger designs. Settlement talks collapsed, and in September 2024, Tigeraire asked the US Patent and Trademark Office to refuse Sun Day Red’s logo application.

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Within days, Sun Day Red filed a lawsuit in federal court in Central California, seeking confirmation that it had broken no rules. Its filing also accused Tigeraire of chasing money from a larger, more successful company. A district judge allowed the case to proceed, prompting Tigeraire to appeal. That appeal led to Tuesday’s ruling.

The decision was not unanimous. Judge Milan Smith dissented, arguing that his colleagues had dismissed too quickly the risk Sun Day Red faces if it must pull products from stores and rebrand while the logo dispute remains unresolved.

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The California setback does not end the legal battle. Tigeraire’s own infringement suit against Sun Day Red remains on hold, while reports have yet to clarify whether Woods’ brand will appeal further or refile elsewhere.

Puma has also challenged the tiger design. On January 2, 2025, the sportswear company filed an objection with the US Patent and Trademark Office, arguing that the logo resembles its leaping cat.

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That challenge has faced resistance overseas. Australia’s trade marks office rejected Puma’s objection in September 2025, although the company has since appealed. Singapore’s intellectual property office also rejected it in March 2026, citing the stripes, the clearly drawn tiger and its sideways motion as distinguishing features.

Despite the legal challenges, Sun Day Red’s business continues to grow. The brand entered Taiwan as its first overseas market in January 2026, before a distribution partner brought it to Malaysia and Singapore in June. Front Office Sports reports that sales are growing faster than TaylorMade expected, and the brand is now looking to sign more tour players.

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Woods, meanwhile, is scheduled to compete at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6. He will join a 20-man field led by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with Golf Channel broadcasting all four rounds. A good week could also help set up a PNC Championship appearance alongside his son Charlie.