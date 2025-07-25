Tiger Woods Surpassed by Ex-Rival for the First Time in 28 Years as Comeback Hopes Fade

Twenty-eight years. Honestly, who keeps track of stuff like that? Well, apparently golf statisticians do, and they’ve just witnessed something pretty remarkable. Justin Leonard has actually climbed ahead of Tiger Woods in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since 1997. Talk about timing.

Doug Ferguson’s viral social media post captured the moment perfectly. “Don’t know if this is an OWGR record, but Justin Leonard moved up 3,253 spots with his T59 at Royal Portrush. Now at No. 1,436 … and he’s ranked ahead of Tiger for the first time since the start of 1997,” the veteran golf writer noted. Meanwhile, Tiger sits at a career-low 1,551st position, making Ferguson’s observation all the more striking.

The 53-year-old Leonard achieved something special at Royal Portrush. He made his first major championship cut since 2014, finishing tied for 59th at 2-over par. His week started brilliantly with a 1-under 70, featuring three front-nine birdies that briefly placed him in the top 20.

Friday brought challenges as Leonard struggled to a 3-over front nine. Nevertheless, he recovered with crucial birdies on the 11th and 17th holes. That clutch 17th-hole birdie proved decisive, helping him make the cut by exactly one shot.

Leonard’s weekend rounds of 70-73 showcased his veteran savvy. Despite averaging just 268 yards off the tee – dead last in the field and 30 yards below the tournament average – he compensated brilliantly. His strategic ground game and course management demonstrated why experience matters.

“To come over at my experience — and age — and make the cut is pretty special,” Leonard reflected afterward. He acknowledged the unique challenges of links golf, noting how “sometimes you can almost throw the yardage book out the window.”

The performance earned Leonard $41,550 and triggered his massive OWGR leap. His jump from 4,689th to 1,436th represents one of the largest single-tournament improvements in recent memory. More significantly, it placed him ahead of Tiger for the first time since their early professional careers. Ironically, the two golf legends have maintained a friendly family rivalry through the PNC Championship, where Leonard’s son, Luke, competes alongside Tiger’s son, Charlie, as teammates at the Benjamin School.

But this current moment feels worlds away from where their professional relationship began nearly three decades ago.

Justin Leonard’s Journey: From 1997 Glory to Unexpected Second Acts

Leonard’s current resurgence contrasts sharply with his career pinnacle 28 years ago. Back then, he captured the 1997 Open Championship at Royal Troon in stunning fashion. Trailing by five shots entering the final round, Leonard fired a magnificent 6-under 65 to claim victory.

Justin Leonard waves to the gallery as he approaches the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

That Sunday performance featured eight birdies, including six on the front nine alone. Leonard defeated Darren Clarke and Jesper Parnevik by three strokes, establishing himself as a major champion. Tiger, meanwhile, struggled during that 1997 Royal Troon appearance, finishing T24 after experiencing the demanding Scottish links for the first time as a professional.

The trajectory reversal tells golf’s unpredictable story perfectly. Leonard transitioned from PGA Tour regular to Golf Channel analyst, then found new life on the Champions Tour. He won his first senior event at February’s Chubb Classic, proving competitive fire still burns bright.

Tiger’s ranking plummet reflects his injury struggles. His March Achilles surgery effectively ended his 2025 season before it began. The 49-year-old hasn’t earned OWGR points since the 2024 Masters, contributing to his historic decline in ranking.

Leonard’s Royal Portrush performance proves golf careers rarely follow predictable paths. At 53, he’s demonstrating that passion and preparation can overcome physical limitations. Meanwhile, Tiger’s absence reminds us how quickly circumstances change in professional sports.

The 28-year ranking reversal symbolizes golf’s eternal truth: anything remains possible when players step between the ropes.