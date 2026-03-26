Tiger Woods’ Tech League Handed $20M Check by $150 Million Worth Tycoon Amid Mediocre Second Season

Tiger Woods and TGL are aiming to redefine the golfing world. Introducing a tech-based league, the fans looked extremely hyped in the tournament’s first year. Unfortunately, there have been some concerns about the lack of viewership in its second edition. However, as names like Alexis Ohanian are getting more and more involved, the future of the league looks nothing but bright.

In a recent announcement, Ohanian is now investing in the WTGL, too. Already the owner of a team in the TGL, Ohanian will now own a women’s team, too. The Reddit co-founder will now join the likes of Arthur Blank as the second investor in the women’s TGL. More importantly, Ohanian would pay close to $20 million for his WTGL team.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking about his latest acquisition, the $150 million worth business tycoon said, “All it takes is a couple of generational talents on a big enough stage to change the entire perception of the sport. Golf is one of those sports that is so on the precipice. You can see it online. You can see the creator economy telling the story of this sport. This format of TGL is so perfect for the online generation. Again, I say this as a Reddit guy. Take my word for it. It is perfectly built for the social media age.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Back in October, Ohanian had another breakthrough. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment became associated with his Los Angeles Golf Club in TGL for an investment of ‘close to’ $90 million, as reported by Sports Business Journal. Thankfully, at the moment, the league looks to be in a good state. One of the biggest reasons for the same might be the single-venue model. For example, the MLS and NWSL franchises took a while to get to the $100 million mark. On the contrary, in just two years, the TGL teams have made quite a hefty profit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, the association of names like Ohanian is very much needed for the league. After all, the TGL almost suffered a setback because of its plummeting viewership early this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first season of TGL saw its TV ratings and viewership reach unprecedented heights. Following that, the second season began with high expectations. However, starting their second season on December 28, 2025, TGL averaged 646K viewers on ABC, a steep fall from the 919k viewers when it debuted on ESPN. And after that week, they got just 354K views compared to 1.05m of their first season.

And in such a scenario, Tiger Woods’s comeback might finally significantly boost TGL’s media rights value.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods’ comeback has the potential to reshape TGL media rights negotiations

Tiger Woods’s unexpected return to competition has arrived at a pivotal moment for TGL, just as the league gears up to negotiate its next media rights deal. Its initial partnership with ESPN is nearing expiry. And the timing of Woods’s presence might now significantly influence how broadcasters assess the league’s future value.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages February 17, 2023, Pacific Palisades, California, USA: Tiger Woods watches his shot during Day 2 of the Genesis Invitational Golf Tournament on Friday February 17, 2023 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. ARIANA RUIZ/PI Pacific Palisades USA – ZUMAp124 20230217_zaa_p124_020 Copyright: xArianaxRuizx

According to sources, ESPN will have the opportunity to re-up during an exclusive negotiating window. However, TGL may bargain with possible bidders like Golf Channel and Scripps Sports if they are unable to come to an agreement. Also, concurrently, WTGL, a brand-new women’s golf league, is looking for its own media agreement prior to its November or December debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion, and Woods both own stock in TGL. TGL’s next rights payout could be significantly increased by the alluring possibility of a healthy Woods playing frequently for his Jupiter Links team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broadcasters are well aware of Woods’s unmatched pull. However, the uncertainty surrounding Woods’s health adds complexity to the matter. And now, only time can tell how the future will pan out for the golf tech league.

As one source said, “You’re really talking about bidding on two TGLs here. One where Tiger is active and playing. The other, where he’s hurt—and just watching as a spectator.”