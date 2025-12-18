Tiger Woods’ Tech League Signs New Deal With $4B Brand for Shot Clock Rule

Essentials Inside The Story In this article, we look at a massive development with regarding to the innovative TGL. A multi billion company has partnered with the league ahead of its second season. Additionally, we look at the possibility of Scottie Scheffler, one of the best players in the world, finally joining the league.

In its debut season itself, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s Tomorrow’s Golf League, aka TGL, proved it was more than just a bold idea. Now, following the early success of the league, the stage is now all set for a bigger second season. TGL blended technology, team golf, and star power into a fast-paced format that caught the attention of fans across the sport. And now, in what is a major development, Tiger Woods’ tech league has just signed a deal with a million-dollar brand.

As season 2 of TGL approaches, the golf community is eager to unravel what lies ahead. The event is scheduled to begin on December 28 at the SoFi Stadium, which has been the home of every TGL match. TGL was launched as a high-tech, primetime golf league and was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy (TMRW Sports) with the PGA Tour. Now, the TGL has just signed a sponsorship contract with the $4 million worth brand Omega Watches, particularly for their shot clocks.

Golf and sports media personality for Sports Business Journal, Josh Carpenter shared in his X post, “@TGL has landed a sponsor for its shot clock, as @omegawatches will become its official timekeeper. Omega has deals with a pair of TGL players: Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark.” As a result, Omega Watches will also be the official timekeeper for the event.

With time, the SoFi Stadium, too, has evolved. Facility upgrades include a significantly expanded GreenZone, transforming the putting surface into one that mirrors the size and feel of a traditional PGA Tour green. Moreover, SoFi Center has reportedly also promised to feature more customized holes.

With the calendar turning toward late December, anticipation continues to build around how the event will turn out. Fans have also started to speculate whether Woods himself would make a return to the greens with this event. But amid this, Scottie Scheffler, who has recently been dominating the headlines, is seemingly increasing the stakes of Rory and Tiger’s event.

Scottie Scheffler tested out the TGL simulator for the first time ahead of potentially joining the league.

Ever since the likes of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods launched the TGL, most of the big names from the golfing community have been involved. However, in what was a huge surprise, World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler was the biggest name who was missing from the league. Earlier this year, when the rosters for the maiden edition dropped, Scheffler was nowhere to be seen.

However, now, it looks like the golfing icon has finally become interested in the indoor golf extravaganza. In a recent update, Scheffler was reportedly at the purpose-built SoFi Centre to see the facilities for himself. And he did not stop there. The 4x major winner also tried the simulator. And in his typical champion-like fashion, Scheffler found a green with a tee shot.

Well, this certainly hints at him possibly joining the TGL. And to make things more interesting, proposals for a possible launch of a new team, Texas, are also being heavily teased. At the moment, Scheffler is based in Dallas. Thus, as the matches are conducted at the SoFi Stadium in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, the commute could be too hectic for the champion golfer. Now, with a possible team from Texas being launched, it remains to be seen what happens next.