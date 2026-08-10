Tiger Woods’ Tech League Signs New Deal With $14 Billion Sports Conglomerate—Report

Over seven months, Tiger Woods‘ TGL has added three owners to its women’s league: Arthur Blank on February 2, Alexis Ohanian on March 25, and Steve Cohen on June 9. Now, TMRW Sports has added a fourth name to the growing list, and this one already has a foothold in the men’s game.

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On August 10, 2026, TGL reported that Fenway Sports Group acquired a fifth team in the WTGL, the tech-infused golf league’s women’s platform. FSG owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC. Moreover, Forbes values the company at $14.19 billion, ranking it fourth among the world’s most valuable sports empires. The new team acquired by the big fish will represent Boston and New England, the same territory FSG already has covered through Boston Common Golf in TGL’s men’s league.

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TGL CEO Mike McCarley addressed the acquisition: “Fenway Sports Group has been a TMRW Sports partner from the beginning and understands what it takes to build an enduring team brand in one of the world’s most passionate sports markets.”

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“Boston Common Golf brings an established identity, a passionate fan base, and an ownership group with a record of growing iconic sports properties. Adding FSG and Boston Common Golf strengthens WTGL as we build a premier platform for women’s team golf in partnership with the LPGA.”

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TGL began in 2025 as an all-men’s league; WTGL discussions began a year later than its women’s counterpart. Notably, FSG’s involvement in TGL goes back to that founding season. Boston Common Golf competed as one of the six original TGL franchises with Rory McIlroy on its roster. Now, they are extending their arm to the women’s team as well.

FSG’s Boston team has signed 14 players, including top pros like Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, Lottie Wood, Rose Zhang, Brooke Henderson, and Michelle Wie West. Five of the top 11 players in the world are already on the team. WTGL will begin in winter 2026-27, following the same fast-paced, tech-driven format as the men’s league.

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With that, WTGL now has four confirmed ownership group signings: Blank in Atlanta, Ohanian in Los Angeles, Cohen in New York, and now FSG in Boston.

Later confirmation will cover the inauguration and more additions to the team. For now, WTGL franchises already have a value of $20 million each, months before the league plays a single match. How that pans out when it launches remains to be seen.