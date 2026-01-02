Tiger Woods’ TGL Puts Pressure on LPGA and PGA Tour With Shocking TV Numbers

The “sophomore slump” narrative around TGL’s Season 2 debut collapses the moment you compare it to anything other than its own Season 1 premiere.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

TGL’s Atlanta-New York match drew 646,000 average viewers on ABC Sunday afternoon, according to Nielsen data shared by media reporter Josh Carpenter. The number trails the league’s Season 1 opener (919,000 on ESPN) by roughly 30%. But that comparison ignores everything that matters.

Season 1 debuted on a Tuesday night in primetime with zero sports competition. Season 2 walked into the NFL Wild Card—historically one of television’s most hostile environments for non-football programming. Despite the headwind, TGL outperformed every traditional winter golf broadcast. The PNC Championship drew 560,000 on NBC. The Grant Thornton Invitational managed 450,000. The World Champions Cup pulled just 305,000 on ABC.

ADVERTISEMENT

TGL’s peak audience hit 735,000, suggesting viewers who tuned in stayed through the finish. For context, the league’s full Season 1 average on cable was 498,000. Sunday’s broadcast exceeded that benchmark by nearly 30%.

The Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-backed league isn’t slumping. It’s proving it can hold a Sunday afternoon audience against the NFL.