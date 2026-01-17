brand-logo
Tiger Woods’ $3.5B Sponsor Sues American Giant Callaway for Alleged Libel – Report

ByKailash Bhimji Vaviya

Jan 17, 2026 | 10:16 AM EST

Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and many other elite golfers are part of Team TaylorMade. Thanks to that, the company has soared in value, worth a whopping $3.5 billion, according to some reports. It’s evident that the company has built a strong brand image among fans, and if someone tries to damage that reputation, TaylorMade will not side idle. The brand has taken a fierce industry rivalry into federal court, accusing a major competitor of spreading damaging claims on courses across the country.

Dennis Young from Front Office Sports revealed the news in an X post. “TaylorMade says in a new lawsuit that Callaway sales reps are going around the country libeling its balls with little science fairs at golf courses,” he wrote.

TaylorMade Golf filed a lawsuit on January 15, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. The company alleges that sales representatives from Topgolf Callaway Brands have been conducting “science fair”-style demonstrations to discredit its TP5 golf balls. According to the complaint, Callaway agents use UV lights to highlight dark spots on the balls, labeling them “mud balls” and suggesting the marks hurt performance. TaylorMade says the claims lack scientific support and amount to a coordinated misinformation campaign that harms consumer trust and sales.

The suit seeks a jury trial, an injunction, and unspecified damages. The legal clash comes as TaylorMade, reportedly for sale by its Korean owners, and Callaway continue a long history of competitive and courtroom battles.

