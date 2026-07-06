Tiger Woods to Get $10M Richer as TGL Partner Sells for $530 Million Amid Halted Golf Career – Report

Following a DUI arrest and a period of rehabilitation, Tiger Woods has been absent from the competitive course for almost four months now. Despite that, the billionaire earns from his portfolio of sponsorships and business ventures. Although Woods has branched his investments into his apparel brand and a bar, Full Swing remains among his most prominent stakes. He has been an investor and ambassador for the company since 2015. The investment is now yielding significant returns, as it is being bought for a whopping $530 million.

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On July 6, 2026, George Pynes’ Bruin Capital, which acquired Full Swing in 2021 for $160 million, agreed to sell the golf simulator company to Versant Media Group—the parent company of Golf Channel, CNBC, and GolfNow. Full Swing powers TGL, the indoor team golf league founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy in 2025. By selling Full Swing, Bruin Capital will reportedly earn over three times its original investment. The deal will close by the end of 2026.

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While we don’t know his exact investment in the company, a source told Front Office Sports that Woods’ current stake is between 1% and 2%. Based on the new $530 million valuation, the stake could now be worth $10.6 million.

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Woods has made good and bad investments in the past. Successful investments like PopStroke (a luxury mini-golf and dining concept), TGR Design (a golf-course design business), and T-Squared Social (upscale sports entertainment bars) skyrocketed his net worth from 1.1 billion in 2023 to 1.5 billion today. But a few poor investments have cost him heavily, including his $54 million private jet and a $25 million yacht named “Privacy.” But this isn’t one of those investments.

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Full Swing’s relevance goes well beyond Woods and TGL. Full Swing’s access to digital platforms and influence are part of why Versant Media Group is interested in the multi-dollar expansion.

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The brand is a reliable partner for everyday golfers, sporting goods retailers, and athletic training facilities. It remains the PGA Tour’s officially licensed simulator brand.

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That said, its technology and influence extend beyond a single sport, making it a lucrative business investment. Since Full Swing produces baseball simulators, Versant Media Group is eager to use them to expand its business in the digital domain.

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Full Swing CEO Ryan Dotters underlined the importance of its sales.

“The sales give the company the scale and distribution to bring our technology to even more golfers, athletes, and fans.”

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Versant Media Group is expanding quickly. This deal marks the third major acquisition of the year for the group since it began trading publicly this past January.

Earlier this year, the media group bought StockStory, an AI-driven financial analysis platform, to bolster CNBC’s digital offerings.

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According to CNBC, Versant CEO Mark Lazarus has been telling investors he wants to grow the company by investing in businesses that extend its existing media brands rather than chasing unrelated ventures.

The financial gains from the strategy also back up the plans. Versant’s platform businesses, which include GolfNow, Fandango, and several newer direct-to-consumer units, brought in $192 million in revenue as of May. It’s a 9.5% hike from last year.

Executives have said that their long-term goal is to shift the company’s revenue towards newer digital subscription and ad-supported models instead of traditional cable.

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Notably, with this acquisition, TGL is navigating a key business decision. The league’s original media rights agreement with ESPN has expired, and talks about where its broadcast will land next are ongoing. Versant’s acquisition of Full Swing creates a commercial link to TGL for the first time.

As Golf Channel’s parent company, Versant Media Group is now a potential media partner for the league’s next rights deal. This will add another layer of intrigue to the ongoing negotiations.

For Woods, these negotiations represent an appreciation of his decade-long investment. If TGL ultimately lands on a Versant-owned platform, Woods could see the venture broadcast the TGL soon.