Tiger Woods Told to Seek Bryson DeChambeau’s Help as $500M Golf Project Hits a Rough Patch

Season 1 Week 2 drew 1.05 million viewers when Tiger Woods made his TGL debut. Season 2 Week 6, without him, managed 333,000. The gap tells the whole story; star power is missing.

Monday night’s Boston Common versus The Bay matchup on ESPN2 delivered TGL’s lowest-rated broadcast of Season 2, a number that landed with the subtlety of a shank into the gallery. NUCLR Golf flagged the decline, and Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal provided the autopsy: 333,000 average viewers, peaking at 427,000, for a 7-9 PM window that should have commanded attention.

The $500 million league has a trajectory problem. Prior coverage had already documented a 71,000 viewer decline for Match 4, but Week 6 confirms the pattern isn’t noise—it’s signal. The season opened with 646,000 on ABC. Six weeks later, the audience has nearly halved.

Carpenter offered context worth noting. The 333,000 figure sits 10% above ESPN2’s 2025 season average of 303,000, meaning the number isn’t catastrophic for the channel. But “not catastrophic for ESPN2” makes for a thin defense when you’ve built a league on the premise that Woods and Rory McIlroy could turn indoor golf into must-watch programming.

The Tiger variable remains the only reliable one. Week 4, with Woods’ Jupiter Links in action, drew 794,000 on ESPN. Week 5 held at 651,000. Strip him from the equation, shift to ESPN2, and the floor appears: 354,000 in Week 2, 333,000 in Week 6. The math is binary. Tiger plays, numbers hold. Tiger sits, they crater.

Season 1 told the same story. Woods’ debut spiked viewership by 9% over the opener. When he sat out Week 3, ratings collapsed by 32%. The comparable Week 6 last year—also a Monday, also without Woods headlining—drew 347,000 on ESPN. Two seasons of data have reached verdict status: TGL without Tiger is a fundamentally different product.

The numbers make the case. The fans, however, have already moved to sentencing.

Fans argue Tiger Woods needs Bryson DeChambeau to save TGL

The comment sections didn’t wait for broadcast analysis. They delivered their own diagnosis.

“Goes to show that with that difference, Pro Golf doesn’t have a single needle mover post-Tiger era,” one fan wrote in response to NUCLR Golf’s ratings post. “Bryson is the exception as his YT content pulls in 1-2 million per episode. The 18-30 demo doesn’t watch live TV.”

The claim carries weight beyond casual observation. Bryson DeChambeau‘s YouTube channel has amassed 2.57 million subscribers and over 517 million total views across 245 videos. His recent daily view gains ranged between 300,000 and 700,000—figures that dwarf TGL’s ESPN2 primetime numbers. The two-time U.S. Open champion has even expressed interest in the league, telling reporters at the International Series in India that TGL presents “an interesting opportunity” and that he’d participate “if I was allowed.”

Another fan framed the roster deficit bluntly: “For it to grow from where it sits now, they really need all the stars. No new eyes are going to stick around week after week, watching the A-/B-tier names in mostly lopsided runaway matches. Adding Scottie and Brooks, and hopefully next year, Bryson and Rahm are their only hope.”

The criticism extends beyond star power to the format itself. “It’s unwatchable. I really tried,” one reply read. Others described the product as “atrocious” and “hard to watch.”

“Let’s make the right call here and incorporate the ladies and co-ed this thing into the future!” added one fan.

Suggesting a proposed co-ed integration with LPGA players, notable given that WTGL, a women’s league, is slated to launch at the end of 2026. None of this constitutes editorial endorsement. What it constitutes is a growing fan narrative that TGL’s broadcast model—built for linear television, anchored to a 50-year-old icon—may have miscalculated where the next generation actually watches golf.

DeChambeau reaches millions without a network deal. TGL, with ESPN and half a billion dollars behind it, struggles to crack 350,000 when its co-founder isn’t on screen. The irony needs no commentary. The question is whether anyone inside SoFi Center is paying attention.