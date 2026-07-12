Tiger Woods’ True Personality Out in the Open as Tom Kim Reveals His Kind Gesture After Scottish Open Win

Tom Kim ended a three-year wait for a PGA Tour win at the Genesis Scottish Open, closing with a bogey-free 64 to claim his fourth career title. It capped an emotional turnaround for the 24-year-old, who had spent much of the past two seasons outside the world’s top 100. In the post-game conference, Kim was asked whether a fellow pro had helped him with how he approached the game. Kim credited Tiger Woods and revealed his kind gesture after Kim secured his 4th PGA Tour win.

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“You know, I’ve gotten to be able to, obviously, on the TGL, being on Tiger’s team, I’ve been able to ask him questions on certain things. He’s been really helpful a lot of the time. You know, this was my first win in three years, and the first person that texted me was Tiger Woods. Shows you the person he is and how much he cares.”

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Kim’s victory at the Renaissance Cup came dramatically. He trailed overnight leaders Matt Fitzpatrick and Michael Thorbjornsen heading into the final round, then tore through the front nine with three early birdies to seize control. Min Woo Lee briefly cut the lead to one shot down the stretch, but Kim answered with a clutch approach on the par-4 16th to set up another birdie. He sealed a two-shot victory, finishing 17 under par.

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Kim’s connections to Woods run deeper than the congratulatory text. The two were teammates in the 2026 TGL finals at the Jupiter Links Golf Club, playing alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner. They faced Los Angeles Golf Club for the SoFi Cup, and Kim delivered one of the standout moments of the series: a clutch birdie putt in the closing stretch of the deciding match. However, Jupiter ultimately came up short, with Los Angeles closing out the title. But the run showed just how tight a bond Kim had with Woods and the rest of the roster over the season.

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Kim faced a slump before his latest win. He recorded no victories in 2024 or 2025, managing only a handful of top-10 finishes. The drought pushed him outside the world’s top 100. He even failed to qualify for the 2026 Masters or the PGA Championship before securing a third-place finish at the U.S. Open this year.

Besides Woods, Kim also credited Scottie Scheffler’s demeanor as something he has studied closely. He said Scheffler’s press conference reflects real self-awareness and maturity.

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Beyond Woods and Scheffler, Kim has said his approach to learning from the game’s best extends to something simpler: watching and listening. He pointed to studying interviews on YouTube as part of how he’s tried to absorb the mindset of elite players. It’s become part of his mental approach.

Sunday’s win closed a three-year drought. Woods’ text was the first congratulation—a moment that defined their bond.