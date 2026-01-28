Tiger Woods Under Pressure to Find Solution as 74-Year-Old PGA Tour Event Faces Uncertain Future

Tiger Woods is facing one of his toughest off-course tests with the Future Competition Committee (FCC). One of the PGA Tour’s most storied stops hangs in the balance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 74-year-old Torrey Pines event, currently known as the Farmers Insurance Open, is in jeopardy. The sponsor’s 17-year deal will end in 2026, and it will not be renewed.

“As Farmers Insurance exits its deal, what’s next for the PGA Tour in San Diego? A new sponsor already lined up? A potential playoff event?” Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal wrote in an X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Torrey Pines has hosted the PGA Tour event since 1968. Farmers Insurance has sponsored it since 2010 after saving it from collapse. The 2026 edition runs January 29-February 1 with a $9.6 million purse on the North and South courses, marking Farmers’ final year.

It has raised over $20 million for San Diego charities during Farmers’ tenure.

Farmers confirmed its exit post-2026, also ending ties with TGL while praising the event’s legacy. While no new title sponsor is confirmed yet, there’s strong interest because, despite a potential reduced schedule in 2027, Torrey Pines is likely to remain. Some sources even pointed out that Sentry could be a frontrunner.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Sentry’s deal for The Sentry (Maui) runs through 2035. The insurance company first signed for the event in the 2018 edition. However, the 2026 event was canceled due to drought and water issues at Kapalua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

There are also rumors that The Sentry may not find a place in the reduced 2027 schedule. So, Sentry will have no event to sponsor from next year if the Kapalua stop doesn’t restart.

Reports claim that Sentry could move in to sponsor the Torrey Pines tournament from 2027. However, these are all just potential scenarios that the Tiger Woods-led FCC has to work through. There’s no official announcement made by the FCC or the PGA Tour about the future of the Torrey Pines event.

Meanwhile, there is some good news for the event after 2023, 2024, and 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers Insurance Open to run from Thursday to Sunday after three years

The Farmers Insurance Open returns to a traditional Thursday-to-Sunday schedule in 2026 for the first time since 2022. For the past 3 years, the event has run from Wednesday to Saturday to avoid NFL conflicts. This shift enhances visibility, player pressure, and fan experience at Torrey Pines.

The aim was to dodge the AFC/NFC Championship games on CBS. But this year, the event is scheduled from January 29 to February 1, 2026. This is because the NFL has already completed its championship games and is now on a break until Super Bowl LX in February. It will also allow Jim Nantz to report from on-site this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Nantz undertakes both NFL and Golf broadcasting duties for CBS Sports, he had to cover the Torrey Pines event remotely.

Sunday finish restores “big-event” energy. It will also benefit the venue with packed stands, heavier shots, and a national spotlight akin to majors. It boosts TV ratings, free advertising for San Diego tourism, and golf travel. Organizers like Century Club CEO Joe Gorsich highlight family-friendly vibes and ocean views.

While the return to a traditional Sunday finish brings renewed energy and visibility to Torrey Pines in 2026, the long-term picture remains unsettled. Organizers and fans wait to see whether that momentum can carry forward. At the center of it all, Tiger Woods and the FCC now face a defining decision that will shape the future of one of the PGA Tour’s oldest and most recognizable stops.