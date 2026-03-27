Tiger Woods’ Unfortunate Car Accident in Jupiter Leaves Golf World in Deep Shock: ‘Prayers’

Barely a day has passed since Donald Trump claimed that Tiger Woods will not be participating in the 2026 Masters. The statement came even as Woods had left the door ajar on his return, saying, “I keep trying. I want to play”. And as fans were hoping for an update confirming his presence, their concerns were abruptly pulled elsewhere.

WPTV reported that on Friday afternoon, Woods was involved in a rollover car accident on Jupiter Island, Florida. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly after 2 p.m., near Woods’ home, in the 200 block of Beach Road, on Jupiter Island, Florida. In a photo taken by WPTV in West Palm Beach, one can see what has reportedly been called Woods’ SUV turned on its driver’s side.

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As of now, the extent of the 50-year-old golfer’s injuries has not been confirmed, though the Sheriff’s Office said that more updates will be available at a 5 p.m. ET news conference.

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This comes after Woods had recently made his return to competitive golf for the first time since Achilles and back surgeries derailed his 2025 PGA Tour season. He played in the TGL finals in nearby Palm Beach Gardens on March 24, hoping that he’d get to play in the Masters.

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However, it has been reported that in the crash involving two vehicles, one person continues to be in a stable condition, while another declined to be taken to the hospital. Martin County Fire Rescue further said that there were no injuries.

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Considering that and Woods history with car accidents, there is a huge wave of concern among the fans. “Oh Lord have mercy! Not again. I pray he is OK,” one fan wrote on X.