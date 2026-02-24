Tiger Woods’ Unseen Moment With GF Vanessa Trump Caught on Camera at $20M PGA Tour Event

Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump in March 2025. And he did it on his terms: one post, two photos, and one request for privacy. For nearly a year, that held. Then the 2026 Genesis Invitational happened, and for only the second time since going public, Woods, Vanessa, and Kai were all in the same frame.

Journalist John Zeigler shared a clip on X where we could see Woods, Vanessa, and Kai clicking pictures at the $20 million event. It was initially the couple in love in the frame, smiling ear to ear, with Vanessa leaning in. Kai joined them seconds later. John even quipped that Woods could get a Grand Old Party ticket for 2036, given his relationship with the Trumps, both Vanessa and POTUS.

This was not the first time the three had been spotted together at this specific tournament. Back in February 2025, at the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods arrived with Kai Trump at his side, and Vanessa was seen nearby. It was one of the earliest confirmed signs that what had been a rumored connection around Thanksgiving 2024 had quietly grown into something real, as reported by People magazine at the time.

That sighting set the tone for what followed. In January 2026, both Vanessa and Kai attended Woods’s 50th birthday charity event in Palm Beach, Florida. Kai shared photos on Instagram from the night, dressed for the occasion and visibly part of the inner circle. The event supported the golfer’s charitable work through the TGR Foundation and was not a casual appearance.

The support has not been limited to in-person appearances. In February 2026, when Woods posted about the 20th anniversary of the TGR Learning Lab in Anaheim, which has served over 217,000 students, Vanessa did not comment. She simply liked the post shared by the official TGR Learning Labs handle, showing quiet support, consistent with how she has operated throughout this relationship.

When Woods celebrated Jacob Bridgeman’s win as the Genesis Invitational’s 100th champion on Instagram, Vanessa was among the first to respond. She liked the post and reshared it, a small but deliberate act that did not go unnoticed by those following the couple closely.

Vanessa’s deflection and Tiger Woods’ own words together paint a couple that is serious but deliberately keeping its boundaries intact.

Tiger Woods, Vanessa, and the moments nobody scheduled

In a Valentine’s Day YouTube video posted February 15, 2026, Kai invited Vanessa to decorate cookies while slipping in fan questions about the relationship. Vanessa dodged it cheekily, telling Kai that she wasn’t born yesterday.

That same video had another moment worth noting. Kai revealed that Vanessa has beaten her at putting more than once. Vanessa, who describes herself as a tennis player rather than a golfer, admitted she spends a lot of time practicing her putting.

That connection between Woods and Kai has gone beyond casual family interaction. Before her LPGA debut at The ANNIKA in November 2025, Woods told her to just go with the flow and not overthink it.

All these moments, and the moment at Riviera, were not planned. It was simply the latest sign of something that has been building steadily for over a year.