When Tiger Woods left Royal Portrush in 2019, he had just one thought: “I just want to go home.” He had opened the Open Championship with a 78, followed it with a 70, and missed the cut. Now, years later, Woods could have a new reason to return to Northern Ireland. Just days after confirming his PGA Tour comeback, the 15-time major champion was named the designer of a new golf course on the Causeway Coast. It will be the first $40M European Golf course designed by his firm, TGR Design. However, this is not his first major project outside the United States. His planned resort in Dubai was once expected to be the centrepiece of his golf course design business, but it never opened.

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“Northern Ireland is home to some of the greatest links golf in the world, and building one on the Causeway Coast is a special opportunity for our team,” said Tiger Woods, according to Golf Digest. “We want Bellarena to feel as though it has always been part of this coastline, with a course that challenges the best players and is fun for everyone who plays it.”

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The course, the first new championship links in Northern Ireland in more than a century, is a project of Galgorm Collection and Reef Destinations, with TGR Design leading the architecture. A links is a traditional seaside course built on sandy coastal land, usually treeless and exposed to the wind.

Bellarena is a small village on Northern Ireland’s northwest coast, under the Binevenagh mountain and facing Lough Foyle. The site was the first U.S. Army base on European soil during World War II. Construction is scheduled for 2027, subject to planning approval, with a targeted opening in 2029.

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The model matters for fans as Bellarena is expected to operate as a non-member, pay-and-play course, meaning visitors can book a round without joining a club. Golf Digest notes that an initial local report put the price tag at nearly $40 million, but that figure has not been confirmed yet for now.

Al Ruwaya in Dubai was announced in 2006, with an opening scheduled for 2009. Only six holes were completed. Woods admitted at the 2010 Open that the project was “on slow-down.” Developers suspended it amid the financial crisis, and his partnership with Dubai Holding was formally dissolved in 2013. He had been paid $55.4 million before it stalled.

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The backers this time are different. Galgorm Collection has been in Irish hospitality for 30 years, and Reef Destinations already runs Marcella Club in Utah, another Woods design. Bellarena still needs planning approval, so it is not yet a sure thing.

TGR Design’s portfolio includes Trout National in New Jersey, Bluejack National, which ranks No. 158 on Golf Digest’s Second 100 Greatest list, and Payne’s Valley at Big Cedar Lodge, No. 81 on its America’s 100 Greatest Public list. It has also built short courses such as The Hay at Pebble Beach, and its work already spans four countries.

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Bellarena will be a new challenge for TGR Design. Woods’ firm has no previous course in the region, and the new project will be compared with some well-known courses nearby. Castlerock, Portstewart and Royal Portrush are all within a 30-minute drive of the site. That means expectations will be high from the start.

But before Woods can think about the course, he has another important return ahead of him. He will play the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas from December 3 to 6. It will be his first PGA Tour start since July 2024. Woods hosts the 20-player event through his TGR Foundation, and Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland were among the latest players added to the field. His last tournament was the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut.

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Since then, Tiger Woods has faced more health problems. He ruptured his Achilles tendon and underwent back surgery in 2025. A car crash in Florida in March 2026 then forced him to step away from golf once again.

Even while dealing with these setbacks, Woods has remained involved in the future of the sport. He also chairs the PGA Tour’s Future Competition Committee. In a statement, he said the Tour “is in the best position it has ever been.”

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These developments show that Woods is now focusing on two different parts of his career. His return as a player remains uncertain, but his work as a golf course designer is moving forward.

For fans, the first thing to watch will be his return at the Hero World Challenge in December. The Bellarena project, however, will take much longer. If the course opens as planned in 2029, Woods will have a lasting presence on the Causeway Coast, the same region where his 2019 Open Championship ended with an early exit.