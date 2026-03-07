Tiger Woods Urged to Learn from Jack Nicklaus & Co. as He Lends No Help to PGA of America

The Ryder Cup has never had to wait for a captain like this. Not for Jack Nicklaus or Arnold Palmer, and not even for a Hogan who was barely out of a hospital bed. Yet here the PGA of America sits, waiting for Tiger Woods‘s decision. And the three-time European Ryder Cup captain, Bernard Gallacher, has had enough of waiting.

Speaking to the press, the 77-year-old Scotsman pointed to golf’s greatest names as examples of what Woods should be doing. “When Jack Nicklaus was asked to be captain, he did it right away. When Arnold Palmer was asked, he said, ‘But I’m still playing.’ When Ben Hogan was asked, he hadn’t played and was still recovering from his injury, but he still said, “Yes, OK, I’ll be captain,” Gallacher said. “It was a big shock to me that Tiger said that he felt he couldn’t do it.”

The history behind those names makes the comparison even sharper. Nicklaus captained the U.S. side in 1983 and 1987. Palmer took charge in 1963 while still an active player. In 1949, while recuperating from a near-fatal car accident, Hogan was the team’s leader. None of them needed time to think. The Ryder Cup captaincy, for that generation, was not a burden to be assessed. It was a calling to be answered.

Gallacher also pointed to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black as a missed opportunity, noting Woods had already passed on one captaincy before this current ask.

“If ever Tiger was going to be captain, I thought New York would have been the perfect place. But he had other ideas.”

With the PGA of America pushing for a decision before the 2026 Masters for captaincy at Adare Manor, the 82-time tour winner explained that boardroom commitments are consuming much of his time. Woods is serving on two boards and is helping the PGA Tour grow significantly. The golfer explained that he is analyzing whether he can actually be the team’s leader in Ireland and serve the people who are involved at an honorable level.

Tiger Woods has confirmed his Achilles is no longer a concern, but his back remains an open question. That physical uncertainty is now shaping two conversations simultaneously: whether he walks through the gates at Augusta in April 2026 and whether he commits to leading Team USA in Ireland in 2027. Both options remain possible, but neither is confirmed.

Interestingly, not everyone shares Gallacher’s perspective.

Brandel Chamblee has publicly backed Justin Leonard instead. Leonard, a 12-time PGA Tour winner, is best remembered for holing a 45-foot putt on the 17th at Valderrama in 1999 that effectively sealed one of the most dramatic U.S. Ryder Cup victories ever.

“Tiger has got plenty of time to be the captain,” Chamblee said. “He’s too busy with the governance of the PGA Tour. The right thing to do is to make Justin Leonard the captain.”

However, Justin Thomas, who would be among the likely picks under a Tiger Woods-led side, made clear where his preference lies.

“I’d love to, yeah. He’s so busy, and he’s doing so much, so I think the biggest thing for him is just to feel like he can give it his full attention and do it well.”

The current position of Team USA intensifies the urgency. Europe has won consecutive Ryder Cups, and the Americans have not won on European soil since 1993. Whoever leads them to Ireland will be carrying that 34-year drought into hostile territory, and the clock is ticking.

Meanwhile, on the other side, the captaincy decision is locked in.

Unlike Tiger Woods and Team USA, Europe has its answer for Adare Manor

Luke Donald did not expect to be here. After leading Europe to a 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black in 2025, joining Tony Jacklin as the only captain to win back-to-back Ryder Cups for Europe, he thought his job was done.

“I didn’t imagine this third time would come,” Donald admitted. “Celebrating on that Sunday night in New York, I thought maybe my job was done. But maybe there is a little more story to tell.” That story now continues at Adare Manor in 2027.

Surprisingly, Donald was not the first choice for captain in 2022; he got the role after Henrik Stenson joined LIV Golf. Now he stands as only the fourth person to captain Europe across three or more consecutive Ryder Cups.

If Donald wins in Ireland, he will become the first captain in Ryder Cup history to win three consecutive editions. Europe has its leader confirmed, its continuity intact, and its ambitions clear. The U.S. cannot say the same, and Tiger Woods must make up his mind: whether he will participate in the upcoming Ryder Cup to help lead the team in a new direction or not.