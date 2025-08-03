Tiger Woods & Vanessa Trump Earn Big Shout-Out from Kai Trump During Junior Golf Tournament

The Arnold Palmer Invitational Junior has always been a proving ground for the nation’s most promising young golfers. This year’s tournament at Bay Hill was no exception. With dozens of talented junior players teeing off from July 28 to 31, one name, in particular, stood out—not just for her golf swing, but for the legacy behind it. As the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) welcomed a new generation of golfers, one debutant brought an unexpected level of attention to the tournament.

That debutant was Kai Trump, making her first appearance in an AJGA event, an experience that came with more than just the usual nerves. At just 18, Kai not only competed in one of the most competitive junior golf tournaments in the country but also became the first relative of a sitting U.S. President to participate in an AJGA event.

The AJGA commemorated the moment on social media with a statement — “History at Bay Hill 🇺🇸 Kai Trump is making her AJGA debut this week at the #APIJr, becoming the first relative of a sitting U.S. President to compete in an AJGA event. Welcome to the AJGA, Kai.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Though she finished 26th, second to last, with a score of 35 over par, it wasn’t the leaderboard position that turned heads. It was the composure, charm, and openness of Kai herself, especially in a post-tournament interview, where she opened up about her roots in the game and the people who helped shape her early love for golf. “I started playing golf when I was two years old,” Kai said, smiling. “My mom actually got me into it. She doesn’t play golf, that’s the funny thing. She plays tennis. When I was younger, I used to play tennis as well when I started out, and she used to roll golf balls to me and I’d put them on the green when we were at Westchester.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Kai Trump also gave a heartfelt shout-out to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy beside her mother, Vanessa Trump, for being the biggest influence on her growing up. “I would say a lot of the pros, obviously. Like looking up to them, like watching them. Obviously, Tiger, uh, Rory. Like watching those guys, especially at such a young age, and now I get to know them. It has been really cool, and that obviously kind of influenced me. And obviously, I’d say like my mom—I wouldn’t be playing golf without her,” Kai Trump added.

Woods has long been a global icon and a source of inspiration for young golfers, but for Kai, the connection carries added personal weight. With Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump now in a relationship, his presence in her life is more than just professional admiration. It adds another layer of influence to her development as a young athlete. For Vanessa Trump, the tournament marked a deeply personal milestone—watching her daughter step onto a national stage, years after casually rolling golf balls to her on the greens at Westchester.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Jr Golf Association (@ajgagolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For many junior players, seeing legends from afar is inspiration enough. But Kai’s journey highlights something deeper—the difference between simply watching greatness and being mentored in its orbit. Whether through formal coaching or informal guidance, Kai is in a rare position to absorb wisdom directly from some of the most influential figures in golf today.

Kai Trump’s journey in competitive golf is just beginning, and the road ahead will demand both grit and growth. She had already made her mark earlier this year, earning a partnership with Taylormade, and has close to 5 million followers across several platforms. But her debut at Bay Hill hinted at more than just potential—it suggested that her presence in the game could leave a mark that stretches well beyond her family name. That impression has only grown stronger in the weeks since, especially as one of golf’s greatest figures has taken a supportive interest in her journey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

How Tiger Woods has shown his support for Kai Trump

Tiger Woods has quietly but consistently shown support for Kai Trump as she navigates the pressures of junior golf under a high-profile spotlight. As his own son, Charlie Woods, competes alongside Kai on the junior circuit, Tiger Woods has been spotted offering encouragement and guidance not just to Charlie but also to Kai. Their parallel appearances at events like the 41st Nicklaus Junior Championship in late June have only amplified that dynamic. While Charlie finished 6th after a strong 2-under 69 in the final round, Kai Trump tied for 21st with a 3-over 74.

Despite the gap on the leaderboard, Tiger Woods’ presence outside the ropes remained equally supportive for both young athletes, signaling a broader mentorship role he seems to be embracing. The young golfers even teed it up at the Sage Valley Junior Invitational in March, where both of them struggled with their performances, and the results were not as expected. Charlie Woods carded a 6-over par, but Kai Trump finished further back at 17-over par. It has been a whirlwind of a year for Kai, who already receives a lot of spotlight for being the granddaughter of President Donald Trump. But with the presence of Woods by her side and constant support from her mother, Kai will prove to be one of the most promising golfers in the future.