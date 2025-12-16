Tiger Woods’ Vision Turns Louder as TGL Tests Bold Shift Ahead of 2026

Essentials Inside The Story Unlike last season, TGL returns with louder, fan-first festival atmosphere

Immersive audio, closer seating, upgraded GreenZone gameplay

Tiger Woods sidelined, still driving league’s bold vision

Imagine professional golf without the ‘quite please’ signs. That is exactly what Tiger Woods envisions for TGL’s ambitious second act. The league will return on Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Palm Beach State College, where defending champions Atlanta Drive will face New York Golf Club to start the season. But TMRW Sports VP Andrew George wants not just a match but a festival.

“We want people to come and hang out [at the SoFi Center],” George said. “Come early. Come two hours before the match and stay after. … We want to try to get as many people in this facility as we possibly can.”

And for achieving that, there are some changes fans can expect at the SoFi Center this season:

Firstly, TGL will hand out earbuds to every single fan in the stands, so you won’t just watch the players now, you will hear them too. You can tune into the ESPN broadcast, Sirius XM Radio, or specific team channels. So, no more guessing what the caddie said to the player. You get the raw strategy and the inside jokes delivered straight to your ears, and it will be an inside-the-ropes experience for everyone.

And if you remember last season, you know why this audio access matters so much. The best moments were the hot-mic disasters. Remember when a Tiger Woods teammate yelled, “I heard you say 99, not 199!”? Or Kevin Kisner getting roasted by teammates for blading a bunker shot? Those unscripted moments drove engagement more than the birdies.

Plus, the league added about 50 seats right in the “lower bowl” section, moving fans closer to the action this season, too. And they removed view-blocking tracing towers and put sensors in the ceiling to fix sightlines. Now, nothing separates you from the best ball strikers.

If you sit that close, do not expect to stay quiet. Tom Kim from Jupiter Links GC actually wants you to yell at him.

He said, “I think the fans need to be more involved. I think they were great last year. To be able to be that close to the fans is very special when you can hear them. When we play normal tournament golf, it’s very quiet, and you’re very locked in. At least in this one event for two and a half hours, if I was a fan, I’d have so much fun yelling at players. I’d like the fans to be more included and be more rowdy.”

The party vibes continue even when you step away from your seat. The Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand features a full bar flanked by massive LED screens everywhere. And high-rollers can also head straight to the Cîroc Athletic Club for luxury. This area offers a “suite experience” overlooking the entire field of play. It targets corporate groups who want premium food and open bar service.

Imago TMRW Sports Group CEO Mike McCarley speaks next to ESPN announcer Matt Barrie during media day at the SoFi Center, the home of TGL, the interactive golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on December 18, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Last but not least, you get to meet the stars before they even hit the ball. The league scheduled receptions and “fireside chats” specifically for match days. Andrew George confirmed they will host Q&A sessions with the players to break down the wall between the athletes and the fans.

Understanding the change… Why was this fix important?

Season 1 proved the concept worked. Atlanta Drive GC won the first championship with a solid team, but data showed the “in-person” experience needed a major adrenaline shot. Fans loved viral moments, like Kevin Kisner’s bladed bunker shot reaction or the “99 yards” confusion that made Tiger Woods laugh. Those moments are the main driving force for the changes we see in Season 2.

And for the new season, TGL completely overhauled the “GreenZone” short-game complex. Feedback suggested the original greens were too small and slightly monotonous. So, the league decided to expand the playing surface significantly, and the putting surface is now 5,270 square feet, which is grown by 38% than last season’s 3,800 square feet.

Plus, TGL increased the number of actuators from 567 to 608. More actuators mean more realism and more trick shots for putts. And now you won’t see the same pin position twice in a match. The renovation allows for 12 distinct hole locations instead of seven. They also made the bunkers 50% larger with steep faces.

And amidst all of these changes, everyone is asking one question: Will Tiger Woods play? The 15-time major champion underwent back surgery in October for disc pain. His recovery is slow, and he won’t play the opener. However, Woods promised he would be there for every single match and even joked that his teammates should keep their “hands off my sticks.” So fans can expect him on the sidelines cheering his team until he is fully fit.