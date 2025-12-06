Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy: Who Has Earned the Most in a Season?

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two generational players who have set extremely high standards in golf. They are friends, business partners, and competitors. Their careers have also enabled them to accumulate substantial wealth. Let us dive into the financial aspect of their glorious careers.

Tiger Woods enjoyed one of his most prolific seasons back in 2007, earning $10,867,052 in prize money alone. He clinched six consecutive starts to record a blockbuster season, also taking home the Open Championship trophy and two major titles.

Rory McIlroy had his most memorable season in 2025, earning $35.1 million. His wins included the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title, the Players Championship, the Masters title, the Irish Open, and a Ryder Cup win. He also took home the season-long Race to Dubai title. He also completed the Career Grand Slam, and the DP World Tour also instituted an award in his name. This was indeed a great year on and off the course.

Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy: Net Worth 2025 Comparison

Tiger Woods is currently ahead of Rory McIlroy in terms of net worth, with the former standing at an astonishing $1.3 billion as per Forbes. McIlroy, 36, on the other hand, boasts a figure of $84 million. At age of 36, Woods’s net worth was estimated at $500 million.

Woods turned professional in 1996, almost 30 years ago. He will turn 50 at the end of this month. Meanwhile, McIlroy, 36, turned pro back in 2007, more than a decade after Woods. As such, the difference in their net worth shouldn’t really surprise anyone. Notably, Woods has been ranked first on the PGA Tour Money List on 10 occasions. On this parameter, McIlroy trails the American by 7.

The difference can also be seen in their achievements, as Woods has an incredible tally of 82 PGA Tour wins, while McIlroy has 29. On the European Tour, Woods has 41 wins, while the Northern Irishman has 20.

Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy: Career Earnings and Endorsements

The period between June 2007 and June 2008 was a significant one for Tiger Woods, as he made close to $115 million during that time. Over the years, he has been associated with the likes of Nike, Rolex, Bridgestone, Monster Energy, and other massive brands. His partnership with Nike has ended now, though. Overall, Woods’s career earnings are estimated to be $1.8 billion.

As far as Rory McIlroy is concerned, he is associated with brands like Workday, Optum, TaylorMade, and Nike. His total career earnings are estimated to be $176 million.

Tiger Woods vs. Rory McIlroy: Assets and Investments

Tiger Woods owns a 12-acre oceanfront property in Jupiter, Florida, which costs a fortune. He also owns a private jet and a yacht, the latter being valued at $25 million. He has also invested his earnings in different ventures and businesses, including TMRW Sports, in which McIlroy also has a stake.

Coming to McIlroy, the 36-year-old owns a mansion worth approximately $20 million in Florida. He also owns properties in California, New York, Dubai, and Northern Ireland. As previously mentioned, he has a stake in TMRW Sports and is also one of the founders of the tech-inspired TGL. He also has a stake in the Formula 1 team, Alpine, along with other significant investments.

Woods has carved a solid reputation and legacy for himself, and that should help him enjoy even more endorsements and deals in the years to come. McIlroy, on the other hand, will be looking to carry his 2025 form to the new year and strike while the iron is still hot. A few more wins will help him define his own legacy in the game, and subsequently, his monetary side of things will take care of itself.