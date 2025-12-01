Tiger Woods vs. Scottie Scheffler: Who Has Earned the Most in a Season?

Scottie Scheffler has been in some excellent form at the moment. After winning two green jackets, Scheffler has established himself as one of the most dominant golfers of the modern-day era. And all of this has inevitably earned him comparisons with none other than the golfing great, Tiger Woods.

Now then, while Woods won almost every tournament on the PGA Tour, he also accumulated a significant amount of money during his career. And as Scheffler matches his wins currently, the prize money won by the 29-year-old is also quite substantial. Thus, with curiosity getting the better of the fans, here’s a detailed breakdown of who among the two won the biggest prize money in a single year.

How much prize money did Tiger Woods win in a single year?

Tiger Woods burst onto the scene back in 1996. Announcing his arrival on the big stage, Woods ended his season with a total winning of $790,594. However, in the very next year, Woods upped the ante and went on to win a whopping $2 million in prize money. While his graph started to skyrocket in the subsequent years, Woods’ breakthrough year came in 2006.

During this time, the US golfing legend started his memorable run of winning six back-to-back starts to conclude the year. Moreover, he also clinched the Open Championship. That was not all. This was the last season before the PGA Tour was reshuffled under the FedEx Cup format, and Woods made sure that he dominated every front.

The legendary golfer went on to clinch his eighth PGA Tour Player of the Year award. Barring that, Woods was also adjudged the winner for the Byron Nelson Award and the Money Winner for the seventh time in his career. All of this led him to win a total of $9,941,563 in one calendar year. In fact, the golfing legend from the US also surpassed the $10 million earning mark on three different occasions.

The first time Woods crossed the $10 million mark was back in 2005. This was the year when Woods won his fourth green jacket. He also shot his signature chip on 16 at Augusta, which later got morphed into a Nike commercial. Winning six times on the tour, the total prize won by Woods came to $10,628,024. The other two occasions when Woods touched his 2005 earnings were in 2009 and 2007, respectively. He won a whopping $10,508,163 and $10,867,052, respectively.

How much prize money did Scottie Scheffler win in a single year?

Well, taking the golfing world by storm, Scottie Scheffler has already surpassed the amount of money earned by Woods in a year. But in 2025, he went on to accumulate a over $50 million in prize money. Scheffler started off proceedings by finishing T9th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This earned him a hefty amount of $535,000.

Next up, it was his T25th finish at the WM Phoenix Open, garnering him $69,197. Scheffler also received a big win bonus as he clinched the FedEx Cup bonus money of $15,000,000. He then won the BMW championship, which added $3,600,000 to his bank account.

Summing it up, Scheffler’s prize money in the 2025 calendar year amounts to roughly $50,659,550. While this amount makes Tiger Woods’ $10 million earnings look minuscule, Scheffler actually overtook Woods’ figures long ago.

In the 2021-2022 season, Scheffler led the PGA Tour earnings chart with $14,046,910. The very next season, he almost doubled his earnings, accumulating a staggering $21,014,342 in 2022-23. The current World No. 1 had one of his most successful years in 2024, where he won a total of $29,228,357 worth of prize money.

In terms of finances, Scheffler has nudged ahead of Woods. However, prize money has increased drastically in recent times, as compared to Woods’ era. If Woods’ $10 million seasons were adjusted for inflation and other factors in the present day, the amount would surely come down to a breathtaking number.

All in all, with Woods setting the benchmark, Scheffler is doing extremely well to keep up with the same on a consistent basis.