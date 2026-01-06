Tiger Woods’ Warm Moment With Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Caught on Camera at Son Charlie’s Junior Event

Fifteen years ago, their marriage collapsed, and today, they stand side-by-side on a Miami golf course. And it’s their son, Charlie Woods, who is the reason behind it.

On January 6, 2026, TWLegion posted photos capturing Tiger Woods taking a grip at Charlie’s tournament in Miami. Elin Nordegren stood nearby. The casual interaction sparked immediate attention. Public appearances together remain rare for the former couple, but however many have been because of Charlie.

Charlie Woods is competing in the 62nd Junior Orange Bowl International golf championships at Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Florida. He’s riding momentum after leading his high school team to a state championship. In Saturday’s opening round, he shot 73, finishing one over par and tied for 21st among 48 male golfers in the international field.

(This is a developing story..)