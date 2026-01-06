brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Tiger Woods’ Warm Moment With Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Caught on Camera at Son Charlie’s Junior Event

ByVishnupriya Agrawal

Jan 5, 2026 | 7:21 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Tiger Woods’ Warm Moment With Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Caught on Camera at Son Charlie’s Junior Event

ByVishnupriya Agrawal

Jan 5, 2026 | 7:21 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Fifteen years ago, their marriage collapsed, and today, they stand side-by-side on a Miami golf course. And it’s their son, Charlie Woods, who is the reason behind it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On January 6, 2026, TWLegion posted photos capturing Tiger Woods taking a grip at Charlie’s tournament in Miami. Elin Nordegren stood nearby. The casual interaction sparked immediate attention. Public appearances together remain rare for the former couple, but however many have been because of Charlie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Woods is competing in the 62nd Junior Orange Bowl International golf championships at Biltmore Golf Course in Coral Gables, Florida. He’s riding momentum after leading his high school team to a state championship. In Saturday’s opening round, he shot 73, finishing one over par and tied for 21st among 48 male golfers in the international field.

(This is a developing story..)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved