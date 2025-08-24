Tiger Woods Wastes No Time in Sending Tommy Fleetwood a Crucial Reminder After East Lake Triumph

Tommy Fleetwood waited 15 years for this moment. He joined the PGA Tour back in 2010, chasing a dream that always seemed just out of reach. No wins, plenty of close calls, but never that big breakthrough. Now, in 2025, it finally happened. Fleetwood captured the Tour Championship, a victory that might have surprised a few Scottie Scheffler fans. But the golf world loved it—and so did Tiger Woods.

Tiger didn’t just congratulate him; he turned it into a lesson for everyone watching. “Your journey is a reminder that hard work, resilience, and heart do pay off. No one deserves it more. Congrats @TommyFleetwood1!”

This year, Fleetwood played some of the best golf of his career seven top-10 finishes, even coming heartbreakingly close at the Travelers Championship. That one slipped away, but he didn’t let it break him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The story is still developing.