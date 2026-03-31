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Tiger Woods’ Worrying Chat With Donald Trump Following DUI Arrest Surfaces: ‘He Has Lot of Pain’

Rohit yadav

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Mar 31, 2026 | 12:44 PM EDT

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Tiger Woods’ Worrying Chat With Donald Trump Following DUI Arrest Surfaces: ‘He Has Lot of Pain’

Rohit yadav

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Mar 31, 2026 | 12:44 PM EDT

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President Donald Trump has shared details about a private phone call he had with Tiger Woods following the golfer’s recent car crash and arrest. Trump said that while Tiger is “doing good,” the conversation highlighted how much the athlete is struggling with his health.

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The President confirmed that Tiger did not have any alcohol in his system, but he spoke at length about the “tremendous physical pressure” Tiger faces every day. According to Trump, the legendary golfer “lives a life of pain” due to old injuries in his back and legs.

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This update from the President has shifted the focus from the legal charges to Tiger’s physical well-being. Trump praised Tiger as an “amazing athlete” and an “amazing guy,” but he did not hide his concern for Tiger’s condition.

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By speaking openly about Tiger’s constant suffering, Trump helped explain why the golfer might have appeared impaired to the police. This personal look into their talk shows that even though Tiger is staying positive, his body is under a lot of stress. Fans are now more worried than ever about how these “various ailments” will affect Tiger’s life and his career in golf moving forward.

This is a developing story…

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Rohit Yadav

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Rohit Yadav is an Olympics Sports writer at EssentiallySports. With two years of content creation experience, Rohit brings forth his expertise in research and analytical writing. At ES, he often writes long form content including stables and in-depth analysis. When he is not crafting next trending story, he’s a versatile sportsman who enjoys playing volleyball.

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Shreya Singh

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