Tiger Woods’ WTGL Team Hires Former LIV Golf Executive for President Role

Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) has named former LIV Golf executive Jamie Lynn Davis president of its WTGL team, adding franchise-golf experience just weeks before the women’s indoor league begins play. Davis announced the move on LinkedIn, saying she was excited to join LAGC and help shape the future of golf as WTGL heads into its inaugural season.

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Golf business reporter David Rumsey shared a screenshot of the announcement on X. He noted that Davis most recently served as vice president of team portfolio management at LIV Golf, after earlier working as the league’s director of team management. According to Rumsey, she left LIV in September.

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WTGL is the women’s counterpart to TGL, the technology-driven indoor league created by TMRW Sports, which was co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams lead the ownership group of LAGC, which TMRW Sports named as WTGL’s second team owner.

The timeline is tight. WTGL’s inaugural season begins November 8, when LAGC faces New York Golf Club in the league’s first match at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. ESPN and ION will broadcast the league.

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Why the hire fits

The club has not said why it chose Davis, but her background points to a clear fit. At LIV, she worked in team management and, most recently, team portfolio management, helping oversee a group of franchises that each had to build their own identity, sponsors, and fan base. WTGL’s new teams face the same task, with little time left to do it.

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LAGC also holds an unusual position in the TGL ecosystem, competing in both TGL and WTGL. Running a club across both leagues means more than assembling rosters. It requires building the team’s brand, engaging supporters and attracting commercial partners. Ohanian’s group also holds stakes in women’s sports properties including Angel City FC and Chelsea FC Women.

A departure from a league in turmoil

Davis’s move comes during a turbulent period for her former employer. After Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced it would end its financial backing following the 2026 season, LIV Golf laid off the majority of its staff, with the cuts widely reported to affect about 90% of employees and taking effect September 1. The league has since entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings as it works toward a relaunch.

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Neither LAGC nor Davis has said why she left LIV, and her September departure does not by itself establish a connection to the layoffs.

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What’s next

Davis’s first test comes November 8 against New York Golf Club. LAGC’s WTGL roster includes Aki Iwai, Alison Lee, Gaby Lopez, Kiara Romero, and Michelle Wie West.

With the season days away, Davis must help give LAGC a recognizable identity in a league that has no history to build on. The role will test how well franchise-management experience from LIV transfers to WTGL’s format and audience.