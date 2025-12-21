Tiger Woods’s Absence Cost Him Dearly as Matt Kuchar and Son Cameron Rewrite PNC History

John Daly watched it happen from seven shots back. His assessment of the 18-year-old who helped dismantle the field: Cameron Kuchar “carried the load.”

At the 2025 PNC Championship, Matt and Cameron Kuchar didn’t just win — they torched the record books. Their 33-under-par total obliterated the previous benchmark of 28 under, a mark shared by Team Woods (Tiger and Charlie, 2021) and Team Langer (Bernhard and Jason, 2023). Five shots separated the old standard from the new one. Seven shots separated the Kuchars from the rest of the field.

The largest margin of victory in PNC Championship history. A record that seemed untouchable, now erased.

The Kuchars blitzed the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando from the opening tee shot, NUCLR Golf reported. They fired a 15-under 57 in round one to seize a two-shot lead, then returned Sunday and dismantled par like it owed them money. An 18-under 54 — 14 birdies, two eagles — sealed the coronation. The final round opened with six birdies and an eagle across the first seven holes. By the turn, the tournament was over. Only the record remained in doubt.

It didn’t survive.

“Hit it close, make putts,” Cameron said. “I was lucky today. I just putted really, really well, and when I missed my dad would back me up.”

The 18-year-old college-bound prospect wasn’t a passenger. He was the engine. Daly’s observation carried weight because it came from seven shots adrift — close enough to witness the carnage, far enough to measure it honestly. Cameron sank solo birdies throughout the weekend and buried the final eagle putt that wrote his family’s name into history.

That closing eagle arrived on a silver platter. On the par-5 18th, Matt Kuchar striped a 7-iron from the fairway that landed 18 inches from the cup. A tap-in to finish. But walking up that fairway, the elder Kuchar wasn’t thinking about records.

He was thinking about his father.

Peter Kuchar — a ubiquitous presence throughout Matt’s career — passed away suddenly last February. The weight of that absence hung over Sunday’s final holes.

“Certainly tough for me,” Matt said. “Dad is missed. I definitely got very emotional coming in, thinking about this moment and how much it would mean to dad if he were here.”

The shot itself felt like something more. “For me to hit it to a foot,” Matt added, “makes me think there’s something more out there.”

The victory belonged to the Kuchars. But the PNC Championship’s competitive landscape has shifted beneath everyone’s feet.

Cameron Kuchar’s PNC Championship breakthrough signals a generational shift

Tiger Woods, still recovering from his seventh lower back surgery earlier this year, couldn’t defend the record he and Charlie set in 2021. Bernhard Langer — winner of a record six PNC titles — finished T2 alongside Team Daly and Team Love at 26 under, powerless to stop the Kuchar onslaught. Team Korda and Team Stricker shared fourth at 25 under.

But the real story isn’t who lost the record. It’s who emerged from the wreckage.

Cameron Kuchar is college-bound, his competitive future still unwritten. Yet the way he performed under the brightest lights — shouldering the load, draining clutch putts, matching his father shot for shot — suggests this won’t be his last appearance in headlines. The PNC Championship has always been about legacy, about fathers passing wisdom to sons and daughters. On Sunday, the Kuchars proved it can also be a launching pad.

The Willie Park Trophy now belongs to them. So does a $200,000 winner’s check. But the number that matters most is 33 — a standard that may stand for years.

The silly season just got serious.