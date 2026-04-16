Tiger Woods’s $400M Brand Partner Finally Breaks Silence on DUI Crash

Since March 27, 2026, Tiger Woods has been under intense scrutiny from the golf world. After all, the 15x major champion tumbled his car again and got arrested for a DUI. As the scrutiny around Woods kept rising, many came forward to support him, and the latest name in the list is the TaylorMade CEO, David Abeles.

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During their recent conversation, Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter asked Abeles about TaylorMade’s opinion on Woods’ recent troubles. And the CEO said, “We wish Tiger the very, very best, and he’s been a great partner to TaylorMade and certainly Sun Day Red. And we look forward to him returning to the best version of himself.”

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Tiger Woods and TaylorMade kickstarted their multi-year partnership in 2017. Woods worked directly with the company’s research and development team to get his custom-made clubs. The highlight was, of course, the P-7TW irons and his specific Milled Grind wedges. These clubs gained such popularity that even Scottie Scheffler started incorporating them into his game.

In 2024, Woods and TaylorMade collaborated to launch Sun Day Red. The apparel brand became a success with TaylorMade’s investments and Woods’ extensive knowledge of performance apparel and footwear. And things became even better because of the former world number one’s attention to detail. It even led Abeles to make a massive speculation.

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Weighing in on Sun Day Red’s success, Abeles once said, “It’s the kind of thing that has only led to increased interest, awareness, anticipation, and that little bit of FOMO as well. We think scarcity within reason is good, but the product has the potential to be a $400 million brand over time. We’re not going to be a boutique golf brand and just hang out in golf for the rest of our lives. But for the foreseeable future, we will, because we want to build real root structure and real infrastructure here to support the needs of golfers and the golf-inspired technical lifestyle to get there.”

And now, Abeles confirmed that the company’s relationship with Tiger Woods isn’t just transactional. When a marquee athlete goes down, brands usually panic about product sales. That’s especially relevant since Sun Day Red is still in its global expansion stage, with its first international (in Asia) store opened in China. Instead, TaylorMade’s leadership has publicly prioritized his recovery over financial considerations.

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Well, Abeles wasn’t the only one who stood in support of Tiger Woods in his difficult time. Jon Rahm and Anthony Kim, among others, supported Woods’ case, commending his mental fortitude in returning to active competition despite grappling with chronic pain. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour and the tour’s CEO, Brian Rolapp, also released statements supporting Woods. Rolapp wished him the best and put his complete respect and support for Woods as he withdrew from the Masters Tournament and all Ryder Cup captaincy talks.

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But what’s the latest update on Woods’ recent controversy?

Tiger Woods is battling a lawsuit surrounding his DUI arrest

While Woods survived the breathalyzer test, the police discovered two hydrocodone pills in his pocket. These are opioid analgesics, which are primarily used to manage pain. But they’re also pretty addictive. This makes hydrocodone a molecule that officers should be vigilant about.

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But Woods seemingly got a pass because of his chronic history with pain. Just a few months ago, he underwent a lumbar replacement surgery, marking his seventh surgical intervention on his back. However, on April 7, 2026, the Florida state prosecutors decided to subpoena Woods’ medication records since the first of January. This would help the prosecutors understand if Woods really needed the medications. But Douglas Duncan, Woods’ attorney, fired back.

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He stated, “The defense objects to the issuance of a subpoena and requests the court to conduct a hearing to determine if the prescription records are ‘relevant to the criminal investigation.’”

While the case remains in the red zone, Woods is currently undergoing treatment to deal with his chronic pain in Zurich, Switzerland. And as he recovers, he certainly has the support of TaylorMade.