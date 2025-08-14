Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump Gets Emotional After Daughter Kai Reaches Major Milestone

While the FedEx Cup Playoffs dominate headlines and the race for the top spot intensifies, not all the buzz in golf is about scorecards and leaderboards. Away from the spotlight of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, a quieter yet equally touching moment has captured attention. It’s a heartwarming celebration as Vanessa Trump, the girlfriend of Tiger Woods, marks a special milestone for her daughter, Kai Trump.

Kai Trump kicked off her senior year at high school on Wednesday. This moment marks the beginning of a new chapter for the rising star, Kai. Even though just 18, Kai Madison Trump, the granddaughter of the President of the USA, is already carving out her place in the spotlight. Moreover, Kai experienced a whirlwind year in 2025, balancing public appearances like speaking at the Republican National Convention to launching her own YouTube Channel. Now in her senior year, Kai is starting an exciting ride filled with new adventures and memorable moments.

Kai first shared this milestone with a carousel post on Instagram. Along with it, she shared a bunch of pictures of herself with her friends, celebrating her onset into the 2026 year. Consequently, she captioned the post, “I cannot believe it’s my last first day of high school. Senior year here we come,” giving her followers a heartfelt glimpse of her excitement and the close bonds she shares with her classmates as she steps into this milestone year.

However, the true highlight was Vanessa’s reaction to Kai’s post, who has always been supportive of her daughter. Vanessa Trump couldn’t hide her pride, reposting Kai’s Instagram update to her own story with the caption, “That’s my girl @kaitrumpgolfer.” The sweet gesture reflects the close bond between mother and daughter. It celebrates Kai’s milestone and the exciting year ahead with love and encouragement.

Adding to the excitement of her senior year, Kai is also making waves off the course. With an NIL valuation of $1.48 million and major sponsorships from TaylorMade, Leaf Trading Cards, and Accelerator Active Energy, where she’s not just an ambassador but an equity partner, Kai stands as the No. 1-ranked player in the Golf NIL High School Girls Rankings. For her mother, Vanessa, it’s yet another proud moment, watching her daughter’s talent, discipline, and growing influence position her alongside some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment before she’s even graduated high school.

Her achievements aren’t limited to business and branding — they also fuel her drive on the course. Surrounded by role models who embody excellence in golf, she’s channeling that same commitment into her own game.

Kai Trump follows the example set by Tiger Woods

Kai Trump is not just starting her senior year; she is also starting her year. She is also looking forward to following the athletic footsteps of her mother’s partner. Inspired by his dedication to golf, she has focused on turning her passion into an earnest pursuit. “Just playing a lot of events, just gaining experience,” Kai told Fox News Digital. “But also practice. If I have two hours, I’m not gonna hit a few balls, go on my phone, and scroll. No, I’m going to take full-on advantage of the time I have in the course.”

However, her commitment extends beyond just hitting the links. Kai understands that being a competitive athlete requires discipline both on and off the course. “Yeah, on the course, that’s something you can’t teach. However, I have a very competitive side to me, especially with my brothers and a large family. You have to be competitive sometimes,” she explained. Even though Kai almost quit golf, her love and competitiveness for the sport kept her going.

Kai is looking forward to starting her time with the University of Miami, playing for the Hurricanes starting in 2026. “The more golf I play, the better I’ll do. Getting experience. Miami gave me a great opportunity, and I’m looking forward to that,” she said, showing the same drive that’s made her a rising star both in golf and in the public eye.

With her senior year underway and a dream of pursuing a career in collegiate and professional golf, Kai is setting an example for generations to come. Coupled with the constant support from her family, Kai will be teeing it up on global stages in no time.