Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump Looks Back at Modeling Career With Regret

Most mothers insist they wouldn’t change a thing when they reflect on their parenting journey. Vanessa Trump, however, offered a more honest reflection. In a recent appearance on Kai Trump’s YouTube channel, Tiger Woods’s girlfriend opened up about the decision she made when she became a mom.

“Because nothing more that I would have wanted to change in my life was giving up everything for you guys. I’m very happy I did that. But if I had to go back and change it, I think I would have continued my career and my education,” Vanessa told Kai in the segment ‘My mom answers your questions!’

Vanessa’s modeling career was taking off when motherhood changed everything.

Signed to Wilhelmina Models in her teens and 20s, she walked runways at Australian Fashion Week in 1998 and graced the pages of Vogue and Elle. Her mother ran Kay Models, a modeling agency, which gave her early access to the industry.

She even dipped into acting with a small role in the 2003 romantic comedy Something’s Gotta Give alongside Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton. But when she had her first child, Kai, in May 2007, everything shifted.

“One thing I did do for my kids is I put my career aside. I was doing modeling and acting, and I was also going to night school until I had Donnie and became a psychologist,” she explained.

Imago source: Vanessa Trump Instagram

Looking back, she wishes she’d found a way to keep going.

“I think that I would have continued with school; I would have finished even if it would have taken me 10 years to take a class here and there. I think I would have finished my child psychology degree, and I think I would have continued working, but bits and pieces,” she reflected.

Her last public appearance was on an episode of The Apprentice in 2011, hosted by Donald Trump. She also appeared on Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It in 2010. After that, she largely stepped away from the spotlight to focus on raising her five children.

Vanessa’s relationship with Tiger Woods became public in March 2025. The couple recently stepped out together at Woods’s 50th birthday charity event, marking one of their first major public appearances as a couple. Kai Trump even joined her mom.

Now, as Kai Trump prepares to start college at the University of Miami in fall 2026 to play for the Hurricanes’ women’s golf team, Vanessa is reflecting on the lessons she learned. Her advice? Get your life together first.

“So I always say to everyone, what you should do is get your education, get a great stable job first, and then date after that, and then have a family. Once you’re already established, you know what you want to do in life. Because when you’re young in your early 20s, you don’t know,” she told Kai.

Kai Trump, who officially signed with Miami in November 2025 and will join the class of 2030, has already secured NIL deals worth over $1 million, including partnerships with TaylorMade and Accelerator Active Energy.

As for college, Vanessa’s emotions are running high.

“And I can tell you I will miss you very much. You’ll be there every day. I will,” she said, joking about knocking down walls to create a secret doorway between their apartments. “But I definitely will be visiting my daughter. I can tell you that much.”

Despite her career regrets, Vanessa’s never wavered in showing up for her children. Her priorities have always been crystal clear.

Vanessa Trump is a constant support in Kai Trump’s life

Vanessa was there for her daughter every step of the way when Kai recently shared a health update on social media. The 47-year-old reshared her daughter’s post on her Instagram story. Moreover, she has been there for Kai’s biggest moments, like her first LPGA tournament and her signing day ceremony at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens.

“Time with my mom feels extra special,” Kai said in one of her videos about their relationship.

The two have stayed very close, especially since Vanessa moved Kai and her siblings to Jupiter, Florida, when Kai was 13. People often see them playing golf together, getting sushi in West Palm Beach, or simply spending time as mother and daughter, away from the spotlight.

Vanessa Trump has always put being a mom first, even if it meant giving up other dreams. She doesn’t regret picking her kids; she just wishes she could have kept parts of herself alive while doing it.

She is now seeing firsthand what can happen when you don’t have to choose between everything you love. Meanwhile, Kai Trump is balancing a promising golf career with college and social media success.