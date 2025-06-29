Tiger Woods’s GF Vanessa Trump Reveals the ‘Emotional Rollercoaster’ She Faced for Kai Trump

“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.” Tiger Woods had posted across his socials with a picture of him with Vanessa Trump, confirming their relationship to the public. This was back in March 2025. While very little news has come forth regarding the duo since then, Vanessa Trump has been endearing herself to the public as a caring mother.

Kai Trump, the daughter of Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr., is a golfer and influencer with nearly 1.16 million subscribers on YouTube. Her latest video, which featured her mother answering questions during a cooking competition between Kai and her mother, gave a deep insight into the kind of mother Vanessa Trump is.

The 47-year-old mother of five revealed that she was going through a lot inside, during an important transition phase in her oldest child’s life. “We visited quite a few colleges, this past summer, which was an emotional roller coaster.” Vanessa Trump revealed. Kai Trump is a celebrated golfer, and she was looking into several colleges to commit to. This is what led Vanessa Trump to be a bit concerned inside, just like a mother would.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“When your kid goes away, you want them to pick the school they want to go to. But inside I also want her to go not too far.” The mother of five further explained her predicament. In the end, however, Vanessa Trump did get a combination of her wishes after Kai Trump chose the University of Miami as her landing spot for college. She will be expanding her playing career there as she joins the Hurricanes in the 2026 signing class.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” Kai Trump shared a post as confirmation about her commitment to the university. She also did not forget to thank her grandfather, the President of the United States.

“I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support.” Kai Trump further added. Donald Trump owns several golf courses across the world, which have clearly been a great motivator for Kai in her young career. These include golf courses across the United States and in several countries like Indonesia, Scotland, the United Arab Emirates, and Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kai really cherishes her family and is thankful for their influence in helping shape her career. Vanessa and Kai share a very unique bond, as evidenced by the recently shared video on Kai Trump’s YouTube Channel. The 47-year-old is also expressive of her love on social media.

Vanessa Trump celebrates Kai Trump’s 18th birthday

The former model took to Instagram to share her wishes for her daughter after she achieved a major milestone in her life. ‘Happy 18th birthday to my 1st child, @kaitrumpgolfer! I’m so proud of the young lady that you have become! You are an inspiration to all! Love you from the bottom of my heart, Mom,’ Vanessa added on her social media when her daughter tunred eighteen on 12 May 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Along with that, she posted many photographs of herself and Kai in various settings. One photo had them dressed in beautiful black dresses, followed by Kai’s baby pictures. She also posted a picture of them together at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, Florida, posing beside the TGL winners’ trophy.

What do you think of the relationship between the mother and daughter?